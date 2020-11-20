With the deepest sadness we learned that longtime member and Deacon Emeritus George Murphy passed away suddenly at his home of natural causes Saturday afternoon, November 14. In a most loving sense, George was a fixture at our church almost from its beginning in 1970. He became an active member November 1, 1971. Only Board Vice-Moderator Al Smithson has been a member longer. In addition to serving as a deacon in the past, George was a Sunday scripture reader, communion server, member of our Care Team and AIDS Support Group, and a faithful part of our Celebration Choir. For his long, caring outreach, he was honored with the title Deacon Emeritus.

George was born February 29, 1940, and he famously celebrated his birthday every 4 years on that date with a big party at Crystal Pier. That made him “20” this year. He was retired from Grossmont College as an academic counselor mostly to international students, and loved to travel and stay active.

Not only did George have a glorious history with MCC San Diego, he was an icon in our LGBT community. He is recognized as a founding member of The Center and is celebrated on their Wall of Honor. He was also very engaged in his Ocean Beach community.

Our prayers and condolences go out to George’s family and his many friends. We will miss his sense of humor; his signature phrases such as, “Love ya, kid!” and, “Thanks, dude!”; and his kind and generous spirit. While our hearts are heavy, our faith community and our lives are richer for having known George Murphy.