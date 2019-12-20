By Councilman Chris Ward (District 3)

On Jan. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., our community will gather at the corner of Normal Street and University Avenue in Hillcrest to celebrate the installation of a rainbow crosswalk. This event, named “Catwalk on the Crosswalk,” will include performances by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and San Diego Women’s Chorus, cupcakes generously provided by Babycakes, and a program highlighting our community’s significant impact on San Diego. Following the program, join us at Hillcrest Brewing Company for a reception.

The installation of a rainbow crosswalk has been a long-standing goal of the San Diego LGBTQ+ community. Since I came into office three years ago, I have worked to make this shared goal a reality. Hillcrest deserves this visual demonstration of the LGBTQ+ movement’s legacy of inclusivity, influence, and activism here in San Diego. We deserve to celebrate those that were so instrumental in building a movement of tolerance, acceptance, and love that we enjoy here today. Now thanks to the enduring work of community members and organizations like the Hillcrest Business Association and San Diego Pride, my office has been able to work with city staff to ensure we kick off the new year with a fabulous addition to Hillcrest.

Therefore, I would like to extend an open invitation to join myself, elected officials, Imperial Court de San Diego, and community members in celebrating San Diego’s first ever rainbow crosswalk. Come and celebrate the activism, legacy and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ movement at the corner of Normal Street and University Avenue. I hope to see you there!