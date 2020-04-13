If you have just 20 minutes, a bench, and a set of 10- to 20-pound dumbbells, you can do a total-body toning workout. For the sequence described in this article, you can begin with the first move, doing as many reps as you can for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds and prepare to move onto the next exercise. Do this for a total of five moves before resting for one minute. Complete three rounds of these exercises.

First, start with a foot-elevated glute bridge. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and put your feet flat on the floor. Keep your arms on the floor at shoulder level with your palms facing up, and then lift your hips until your body is in a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Engage your core and lift your left knee up toward your chest. Hold this position for a second before lowering your left foot. Repeat this move on the right side. Do as many reps that you can while staying in proper form for 50 seconds, then pause for 10 seconds before moving onto the next move.

Next, do lateral step-up shuffles. Start by standing on a step with your left foot, and your right foot flat on the floor two feet to the side. Slightly bend your knees, keeping your chest out. Keep your elbows close to your body and bent at 90 degrees. Keeping your knees bent, jump to your left by pushing off your left foot and replacing it with your right foot onto the step. Then, push off your right foot and return to your starting position to complete one rep. Do as many reps as you can in 50 seconds, rest for 10, and move onto the next move.

Now, you will move onto Bulgarian split squats. Start by standing two feet in front of a step and extending your one leg back, placing that foot on the step and your hands on your hips. Lower your body as much as you can by bending your knees and keeping your shoulders back and your chest out. Hold this pose for a second, then return to start to complete one rep. Do as many reps as you can in 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds before switching to the opposite leg and repeating the exercise.

Sumo deadlifts are next. To do these, place a pair of dumbbells onto the floor in front of you, and stand with your feet three feet apart with your toes turned out. Bend your knees to squat, keeping your spine straight and chest up. Grab your dumbbells, keeping your arms straight and slightly arching your lower back. Tighten your glutes, tilt your hips forward, and lift the dumbbells as you return to a standing position. Slowly return the weights to the floor to complete one rep. Do as many reps as you can in 50 seconds, rest for 10, and move onto the next move.

Then, you will move onto squat jacks. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and put your hands together in front of your chest. Slowly bend your knees until you’re in a seated position with your knees bent at almost 90 degrees. From there, quickly jump your legs out and then back to your starting position to complete one rep. Do this in the lowered squat position for 50 seconds and then rest for 10 seconds before going back to the first move.

Complete three rounds of these entire exercises total. Once you begin to see results, you can add some variety to make the exercising more challenging for you.

—Fitness Together Mission Hills offers personal training with qualified professionals by regular appointment in private suites. Exercise and nutritional programs are custom designed to fit your needs and abilities. Call 619-794-0014 for more information or to schedule a free fitness diagnostic and private training session. See what others are saying about us on Yelp.