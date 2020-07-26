Comic-Con isn’t happening at the Convention Center, but I’m sure you know that they’re putting on Comic-Con@Home – an virtual convention with online panels and more.

Prism Comics – the all-volunteer nonprofit organization supporting LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+ friendly comics, comics professionals and readers – is normally “LGBTQ+ Central” at Comic-Con. We will still be out and proud at Comic-Con@Home with three unique panels on LGBTQ+ comics and popular media: A Tribute to Howard Cruse, The Godfather of Queer Comics; Out In Comics Year 33 – the 33rd year of the longest running panel in comics convention history; and LGBTQ Comics and Popular Media for Young People. These panels feature a diverse group of terrific creators from major publishers, comics, television, animation and film including Noelle Stevenson (She-Ra and The Princesses of Power, Nimona), Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, This One Summer), Gina Gagliano (Publishing Director, Random House Graphic), Brittney Williams (Goldie Vance), Christian Cooper (noted Central Park birdwatcher and former Marvel writer/editor) and many more.

WHEN: Friday, 07/24/20, 10:00 am PDT – Howard Cruse: The Godfather of Queer Comics

Saturday, 07/25/20, 6:00 pm PDT – Out In Comics Year 33: Virtually Yours

Sunday, 07/26/20, 2:00 pm PDT – LGBTQ Comics and Popular Media for Young People

The panels will remain online on Comic-Con’s YouTube page for viewing after the premiere dates

To find out more and see all the panels and people of LGBTQ interest at Comic-Con@Home download the digital PRISM COMICS LGBTQ+ GUIDE TO COMIC-CON@HOME at prismcomics.org

A Tribute to Howard Cruse: The Godfather of Queer Comics

Friday, July 24 – 10 AM PDT and online after

Watch on Comic-Con@Home – https://comiccon2020.sched.com/event/d3rb/howard-cruse-the-godfather-of-queer-comics

or on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcX-OQG8joc&feature=youtu.be

Howard Cruse, widely recognized as the “godfather of queer comics,” passed away on November 28th, 2019. He left behind a remarkable legacy as the creator of Gay Comix, Wendel, and Stuck Rubber Baby. Howard Cruse not only broke open doors with his prodigious talent, but he held them open for those who came after him. Join Prism Comics, Queers & Comics and moderators Justin Hall (No Straight Lines, Professor, California College of the Arts), Jennifer Camper (Juicy Mother, Queers & Comics Conference Organizer) and Karen Green (Curator for Comics and Cartoons at Columbia University) for three panels discussing Cruse’s life and work featuring creators worked with or knew Howard – Trina Robbins, Denis Kitchen, Roberta Gregory, Robert Triptow, Diane DiMassa, Robert Kirby, Ivan Velez Jr., Rupert Kinnard, Ajuan Mance, Steve MacIsaac, Tara Madison Avery, William O. Tyler and Andy Mangels. Presented in collaboration with Queers & Comics –queersandcomics.com. For an Historical Tribute to Howard Cruse written by Andy Mangels please visit comic-con.org/cci and download the Comic-Con 2020 Souvenir Book.

Out In Comics Year 33: Virtually Yours

Saturday, July 25 – 6 pm PDT and online after

Watch on Comic-Con@Home – https://www.comic-con.org/cciathome/2020/video/m0MGIJI0ep4

or on YouTube – https://youtu.be/m0MGIJI0ep4

The world’s longest-running comics panel turns 33 this year and enters the virtual age with Comic-Con@Home! How do LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly writers, artists, directors, producers, actors, entertainers and journalists create diverse representation, characters and storylines? In our politicized and polarized world, what kind of heroes do we need behind-the-scenes, and on the page and our screens? Join founding moderator and bestselling author Andy Mangels (Wonder Woman ‘77 Meets The Bionic Woman, Star Trek and Star Wars books and comics), Prism Comics and panelists Christian Cooper (famous bird-watcher, co-creator and writer: Darkhold, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, editor of the Marvel Swimsuit Specials, Queer Nation), Hazel Newlevant (If This Be Sin, No Ivy League), Noelle Stevenson (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Nimona, Lumberjanes) and Tim Sheridan (Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans Go!, Reign Of the Superman) – as they discuss the past, present and future of being Out In Comics!

LGBTQ Comics and Popular Media for Young People

Sunday, July 26 – 2 pm PDT and online after

Watch on Comic-Con@Home – https://www.comic-con.org/cciathome/2020/video/qewL4-7m08s

or on YouTube https://youtu.be/qewL4-7m08s

Comics and animation are universal mediums that have recently made huge leaps in presenting LGBTQ-inclusive stories and characters for young audiences. Join Prism Comics, moderator Cort Lane (Marvel Rising, Ultimate Spider-Man) and talented panelists Gina Gagliano (Publishing Director, Random House Graphic), Trung Le Nguyen aka Trungles (The Magic Fish, Twisted Romance), Alex Sanchez (You Brought Me The Ocean), Noelle Stevenson (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass), Brittney Williams (Goldie Vance, DC Super Hero Girls) and Michael Vogel (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Young Justice) as they look at the world of LGBTQ storytelling for the young fans of today and creators of tomorrow.