During this first week of Pride Month, as the nation rages and mourns in the wake of stolen black lives, I can’t help but reflect on our shared experiences. Pride was a three-day riot against legal state-sanctioned police violence long before it was a celebration.

To this day, we are not free. To this day, we are not equal.

The work our LGBTQ community does every single day to fight and advocate for equality and justice for all is vital, necessary work. San Diego Pride’s year-round education and advocacy programs serve that mission.

Pride celebrations, where we dare to bravely cast our love and joy into the daylight, are themselves acts of protest. The first Pride marches were called “Christopher Street Liberation Day Marches,” but their names changed over time. Our movement chose the word “Pride” in protest and opposition to the weaponized word “shame” that was used to dehumanize us with dire consequences.

During the Holy Week Uprising of 1968, the nation was moved to riot upon learning of the assassination of black civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.



In 1969, our community fought back against police violence at Stonewall. A riot we commemorate and honor every year.

The White Night riots in 1979 were sparked by a lack of justice for LGBTQ civil rights leader Harvey Milk.

Now, George Floyd protests have ignited across the world, calling out for justice and an end to the killing of innocent black lives.

Every LGBTQ person should be taking a stand against anti-black racism and acting to end the violence against our black siblings everywhere. We at San Diego Pride continue to be committed to that hard and meaningful work.

Solidarity. Arm-in-arm. Fighting oppression together. That is our path to liberation. We are diverse. Our villains are the same.

United we stand. Divided we fall. Together we rise.

George Floyd. Say his name.

Tony McDade. Say his name.

Breonna Taylor. Say her name.

Ahmaud Arbery. Say his name.

Please support local Black-led organizations