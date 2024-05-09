Pride Celebrations From Across The Nation

By Morgan M. Hurley

Pride season is upon us! The inaugural Pride marches in New York and San Francisco took place in 1970, a year after the Stonewall riots, and they have since evolved into annual civil rights demonstrations in small towns and big cities across the nation.

The intent and purpose of these marches has expanded over the years to encompass raising awareness about the fight against AIDS and honoring those we have lost to illness, violence, and neglect.

It is also a time for us to honor ourselves and take pride in our right and ability to live our authentic lives.

Below, we decided to share with you when and where Pride in all its forms is being celebrated in US cities both near and far this year.

June is the most traditional time to celebrate, but some locations, due to weather or other conflicts, opt for cooler months in the late fall. Some websites were still lacking in information at press time, so keep checking back. Regardless, these parties are getting started this month! Anyone up for a road trip!?

LONG BEACH PRIDE

May 18 & 19 (Sat & Sun)

“Rhythm of the Rainbow,” 41st annual, produced by the City of Long Beach and Long Beach Pride.

Pride Festival, Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 10 pm, Marina Green, 386 East Shoreline Drive. One day General Admission (GA) $40 (+$5.10 fee); one day VIP $125 (+$8.93 fee); two day VIP $225 (+$13.43). VIP tickets include admission to festival, elevated bar experience, lounge area, luxury restrooms, chill zone. Ivy Queen, Queen of Reggaeton headliner

Parade, Sunday, step off at 10 am, E. Ocean Boulevard, between Lindero and Alamitos avenues. FREE

PRIDE BY THE BEACH (Oceanside)

June 1 (Saturday)

“Our Stories, Our Power,” produced by the North County LGBTQ Resource Center and pridebythebeach.org.

Pride by the Beach, noon – 6 pm, Pier View Way, Oceanside Civic Center. This “vibrant” street festival includes a community stage, main stage, more than 130 retail and resource vendors, a food court, etc. Free parking available. FREE

NO parade.

FRESNO PRIDE

June 1 (Saturday)

“Rainbow Wave, Navigating Through the Current,” produced by Fresno Rainbow Pride.

Parade, step off 10 am, Tower District at E. Olive and N. Wishon avenues. FREE

Festival, 11 am – 6 pm, Fresno City College campus, 1101 E. University Ave. FREE

Note: Special Kick-off event with Sandra Bernhard, May 11, Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $35 and up.

SEATTLE PRIDE

June 1, June 30 (Saturdays)

“Now! Seattle Pride 50,” produced by Seattle Pride.

Pride in the Park, Saturday, June 1, noon – 7 pm, Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave, Capitol Hill.

Parade, Saturday, June 30, pre-show 10:30, step off 11 am, Westlake Park, 401 Pine Street, Downtown Seattle.

ALBUQUERQUE PRIDE

June 8 (Saturday)

“Gather, Dream, Amplify,” produced by abqpride.com.

PrideFest, Saturday, 2 – 8 pm, Balloon Fiesta Park, Balloon Fiesta Parkway, Northeast Albuquerque, New Mexico.

NO parade.

BOSTON PRIDE

June 8 (Saturday)

Produced by Pride Committee of Boston Pride for the People.

Parade, step off at 11 am, Copley Square, march runs through South End to Boston Common. FREE

Festival, Boston Common after parade, FREE

Block Party, City Hall Plaza, 21+ event, also FREE

LOS ANGELES (LA) PRIDE

June 8 & 9 (Sat & Sun)

“Power in Pride,” 54th annual, produced by Christopher Street West.

Pride Parade, Hollywood Boulevard, time tbd, FREE

Pride in the Park (festival), Saturday & Sunday, 1 pm, LA State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring Street; world class stage, exhibitors, food trucks, food vendors, 20 acres of lush garden space with view of DTLA skyline. Tickets GA tier 2, $99 (+ $12.25 fee); VIP tier 1 $349. Ricky Martin headliner

Pride Block Party, Sunday, mid-day to evening, adjacent parade route, includes performance stage, vendor village, food and beverages, FREE

SACRAMENTO PRIDE

June 8 & 9 (Sat & Sun)

Produced by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

Festival, Saturday, noon – 9 pm, Sunday, noon – 6pm. Sacramento Capitol Mall, extending from Seventh Street to Third Street between L and N streets. Entrance at intersection of Capitol Mall/Seventh Street. Tickets, GA single day advance $15, gate $18; GA weekend advance $25, at gate, $32. VIP weekend advance $150, at gate $175.

Parade, Sunday, step off at 11 am, Southside Park (near Eighth and T streets) to Capitol Mall festival grounds. FREE

DENVER PRIDE

June 22 & 23 (Sat & Sun)

“50th anniversary,” produced by The Center on Colfax and denverpride.org.

PrideFest, Saturday, 11 am – 7 pm, Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm, Civic Center Park, 101 14th Street.

Pride Parade, Sunday, steps off at 9:30 am, Colfax Avenue (travels west 14 blocks) to Civic Center Park festival grounds. FREE

HOUSTON PRIDE

June 29 (Saturday)

“You Won’t Break Our Pride,” 46th annual, produced by My Gay Houston and Pride Houston 365.

Festival, noon – 6 pm, Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street. GA $5 advance, $10 at gate; main stage admission $25.

Night Parade, 7:30 pm, Houston City Hall. FREE

SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE

June 29 & 30 (Sat & Sun)

“Beacon of Love,” 54th annual, produced by San Francisco Pride.

Celebration (festival), Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm, San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister Street. Billy Porter headlines, FREE

Parade Sunday, step off at 10:30 am, Market and Beale streets near the Embarcadero, ends at Market and Eighth Street, near the Civic Center. FREE

City Hall Party, Sunday, 1 – 5 pm, inside San Fran City Hall with hosted bar, bites, art exhibit, live music, and three rooms of non-stop entertainment. $150

NYC PRIDE

June 30 (Sunday)

“Reflect, Empower, Unite,” produced by New York City Pride.

Parade, Sunday, step off 11 am, 25th Street and Fifth Avenue, FREE

PrideFest, Sunday, 11 am, Greenwich Village, festival includes a street fair with a day of exhibitors, food, entertainment, and activities in the name of equality, FREE

SAN DIEGO PRIDE

(Courtesy of San Diego Pride)

July 19, 20 & 21 (Fri, Sat & Sun)

“Making History Now,” produced by San Diego Pride

Spirit of Stonewall Rally, Friday, 6:30 pm, Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave.

Pride 5K, Saturday, 6:45 am, University Avenue and Centre Street, Hillcrest

Parade, Saturday, step off 10 am, Hillcrest Pride Flag, University Avenue at Normal Street, march to Upas Street and into Balboa Park.

Festival, Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 9 pm, Marston Point in Balboa Park, Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. Tickets GA (two day ticket only) $38 (+ $7.34 fee); VIP (two day ticket) $219 (+ $9.72 fee). VIP includes full weekend access, branded VIP credential & wristband, exclusive entrance, expanded VIP lounge, enhanced views of mainstage, upgraded VIP restrooms, catered food from 1 – 7 pm in VIP lounge, four hosted drinks per day, redeemable at any festival bar. Todrick Hall, Rico Nasty and Sheila E. headliners.

PORTLAND PRIDE

July 20 & 21 (Sat & Sun)

“Feast and Love, celebrating 30 years,” produced by Pride Northwest pridenw.org and portlandpride.org.

Festival, Saturday, noon – 8 pm; Sunday, 11:30 am – 6 pm. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway. $10 suggested donation. Jinkx Monsoon (two-time RuPaul Drag Race winner) headliner.

Parade, Sunday, step off 11 am. Begins at North Park Blocks, ends at Naito Parkway festival grounds. FREE

RENO PRIDE

Sept, 7 (Saturday)

Produced by Northern Nevada Pride. northernnevadapride.org

Parade, Steps off at 10 am, Virginia Street, from “under the arch to over the river” to festival grounds. FREE

Festival, 11 am – 11 pm, Wingfield Park, Downtown Reno, S. Virginia and Cross streets. FREE

LAS VEGAS PRIDE

Oct. 11 & 12 (Fri & Sat)

“Come Out With Pride,” (National Coming Out Day weekend), produced by Las Vegas Pride.

Night Parade, Friday, pre-show 6 pm, parade steps off at 7 pm, begins at Fourth Street & Gass Avenue, ends at Fourth Street & Bridger Avenue in Downtown Las Vegas (near Fremont Street Experience).

Festival, Saturday, noon – 11 pm. Tickets, early bird online $15 (+ $2.03 fee), til Aug. 31, VIP online $80 (+ $4.30 fee), $100 at the gate. Includes open bar, light bites, exclusive seating and viewing for entertainment.

ATLANTA PRIDE

Oct. 12 & 13, (Sat & Sun)

Produced by the Atlanta Pride Committee.

Each year there is a separate trans march, bi and pan march, a dyke march and the all inclusive Pride Parade

Pride Parade, Sunday, step off at noon, Atlanta Civic Center MARTA Station, down Peachtree Street to festival grounds.

Pride Festival, Saturday & Sunday, Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive, NE, (Morningside – Lenox Park neighborhood)

PHOENIX PRIDE

Oct. 19 & 20 (Sat & Sun)

“Support, Engage, Empower,” 42nd annual, produced by phoenixpride.org.

Parade, Sunday, 10 am, Third and Thomas streets, marches down Third to Indian School Road and Steele Indian School Park festival grounds. FREE

Festival, Saturday & Sunday, noon – 9 pm, Steele Indian School Park, 300 Indian School Road, price tbd, pay at gate. Seven stages, 300 exhibitors, arts expo, dance pavilion, kids area. Grammy winner Ashanti is the headliner.

PALM SPRINGS PRIDE

Oct 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 2 & Nov. 3 (Thurs, Fri, Sat. & Sun)

Produced by Greater Palm Springs Pride

Festival, Thursday, 5 – 10 pm, Arenas District Stage

Friday, 3 – 11:30 pm, Arenas District Stage 3 pm, Pride Stage on Palm Canyon & Amado 6 pm; Saturday (times vary by stage), Arenas District Stage 11 am – 11:30 pm, Palm Canyon Dr (between Amado and Baristo and side streets) 11 am – 9 pm, Pride Stage at Palm Canyon and Amado 11 am – 10 pm; Sunday, La Crema Wines Pride Parade Stage 9:30 am – 1:30 pm, Arenas District Stage 11 am – 7 pm, 0ther stages 11 am – 5 pm.

Parade, Sunday, steps off at 10 am, Uptown Design District at Tachevah and Palm Canyon Drive, and travels south through downtown, ending at the entrance to the Pride Festival at Amado.

—Morgan M. Hurley is the editor-in-chief of this newspaper. You can reach her at [email protected].

