All of our programs and events have been moved online and hosted in virtual spaces to keep our community connected during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Learn more about our upcoming events and how you can join us to celebrate and share our Pride. #TogetherWeRise

For our upcoming live schedule and to view previous broadcasts, visit our channel at www.sdpride.org/live

Spirit of Stonewall Rally

Kick-off San Diego Pride weekend as we listen to inspiring speakers, recognize LGBTQ leaders, and raise the Pride flag.

2020 Spirit of Stonewall Awardees

When: Friday, July 17, 2020

Spirit of Stonewall Rally Watch Party & Social Media Toolkit

Pride 5k

We’re hosting our annual Pride 5K Run+Walk virtually this year! You choose your own 5K route, your own starting time, and your own pace. Show your PRIDE by taking a few photos along the way – share with your friends, your fans, and our community.

Pride Live

Get ready to celebrate Pride virtually as we host the parade and festival online.

Pride isn’t canceled; mass gatherings were canceled.

During the course of our day-long event we will take you through the full day of Pride from Parade all the way through the Festival. We will showcase our community organizations, volunteers, leaders, elected officials, businesses, and of course entertainers that make Pride possible every year.

Through everything going on in the world, San Diego Pride’s board, volunteers, staff, and community partners continue to press on, producing more free programming and services than ever before.

2020 has given us a much different world than we’re used to, so we’re going to bring Pride to you in a whole new way!

On what would normally be Pride Parade and Festival Day, July 18, 2020, we will bring you our first-ever PRIDE LIVE: TOGETHER WE RISE.

Schedule

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Opening and Welcome

Parade

Festival

When: Saturday, July 18, 2020