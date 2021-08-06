“Like a rainbow emerging after a storm, South Bay Pride is returning stronger and bigger than ever.”

This year South Bay Pride is bringing two entertainment stages as well as over 100 vendors and multiple food options to Bayfront Park in Chula Vista Harbor, Saturday, August 21st from 12:PM to 10: PM. Join us as we paint the South Bay with all the colors!

We want to thank everyone for their support as well as the amazing work of the South Bay Alliance during this extraordinary time, and the light speed that everyone one has worked in the production of the 13th Annual South Bay PRIDE Art and Music Festival. We also want to extend much gratitude to the Port of San Diego, and many sponsors and volunteers who always make it happen!

South Bay Pride has always been a free event, yet any profits or donations made go directly to support many important programs such as promoting SDSU Safe Zones in the South Bay, HIV and PrEP Programs (this extends to our neighbors south of the border, funding for HIV programs stops at the San Ysidro border, but HIV does not.) Our LGBTQ+ Aquatics Programs, Youth Swim Time, Paddle boarding, with more to come. Also, our PRIDE Permaculture program that has provided refugee relief in Tijuana and Ensenada to our LGBTQ+ Brothers and Sisters escaping horrific conditions in Central America!

Our frontline HIV, Prep, and refugee work has made a difference in bringing awareness to the uniqueness of the Border Region. We are an International Stakeholder in the End the HIV Epidemic Initiative and focus on empowering the HIV community of the South Bay. We are thankful for all our volunteers whose hard work and dedication does not go unrecognized; because it takes the PRIDE village to make it happen!

Please visit SouthBayPride.org and learn how you can get involved in our many programs. Also, October 9th is the South Bay PRIDE Ride, and festival at Otay Ranch Town Center, celebrating National Coming Out Day.

Best wishes and thank you in advance for your continuing support of the LGBTQ+ Community of San Diego’s South Bay, Tijuana, Ensenada, and Border region. It will be great to see you all August 21st at Bayfront Park in Chula Vista Harbor.