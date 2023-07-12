San Diego Pride Parade

Saturday, July 15, 10 am

The San Diego Pride Parade follows a mile-and-a-half route starting west along University Avenue (beginning at Normal Street) and turns south onto Sixth Avenue. The parade goes into Balboa Park at Upas Street.

Parade kicks-off at 10 am sharp, and generally lasts for three hours. Members from the trans community will be out front and center when the parade starts (after the motorcycles, of course!)

San Diego Pride Festival

Saturday, July 15, 11 am – 10 pm, Sunday, July 16, 11 am – 9 pm

It’s your time to be OUT and PROUD!

The San Diego Pride Festival is San Diego’s largest two-day event highlighting the best in LGBTQ entertainment, interactive exhibits, cultural presentations, and community resources. The festival has been at Marston Point for the last few decades. This year, the main entrance is off of Sixth Avenue, between Laurel and Juniper streets. The old Marston Point entrance off of Balboa Drive is now the exit only.

Pride Tickets – available on July 7, 2023

Advance 1-Day Ticket – $32 (Available until July 14)

Weekend Pass – $38, VIP access – $225

High-school aged youth and younger: FREE at box office

Seniors (65+) – $15 at box office

Volunteers: FREE with a completed five-hour shift.

You can find tickets at sdpride.org/tickets

Shuttle service is available to off-campus parking. The entire transportation schedule is here sdpride.org/parking/

Lineup: Check out the festival entertainment lineup here sdpride.org/festival-lineup/#/

There will be three large beverage stations, sponsored by Alaska Airlines, Amazon, and Jamul Casino, to allow you to purchase a beer, cocktail, seltzer or glass of wine and walk around the festival.

Special areas:

Art Of Pride – dozens of diverse artwork from LGBTQ artistsm, hosted by KPBS.

Zen Garden – a relaxing location to participate in mindful meditation and yoga for all skill levels. Hosted by Dharma Bum Temple and Queer Conscious.

Children’s Garden (children under 13, must be accompanied by an adult), Youth Zone (a hub for LGBTQ young people with support services, creative activities and dancing. Hosted by San Diego Pride’s Pride Youth organization.

Health & Wellness Resource Area, HIV+ Testing, Medical Tent, Accessibility Resource Area, Bike and Scooter Corral.

Recovery Village –– LGBTQ recovery organizations provide recovery information, resources, and 12-step meetings throughout the weekend.

Senior Cool Zones – Seating, resources, and services for adults 55 and up in a cool, shady environment. Two locations.

Black Pride and Movement Stage — resources for the LGBTQ black community hosted by the San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition. The stage will celebrate Black LGBTQ music, arts and culture. Live entertainment includes Hip Hop, urban contemporary, dance crews, and local DJs and other talent. Sponsored by Rich’s San Diego.

Latine Pride Resource Area and Mundo Latino stage – Come listen to Latin rock music in Spanish, with DJs, multicultural performers, drag shows and other musical flavors with a Latin flair. Sponsored by San Diego Loyal Rugby team.

Sheruk / Asoonax Rainbow Tribal Village — Indigenous LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit community resource and activity area. Hosted by Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition.

QAPIMEDIA Resource Area and Pan Asian Night Market for the Pan Asian and Pacific Islander – food, music, community resources, and the AAPI stage. DJs, dance groups and other live performances.

Athlete Alley – sponsored by Athletic Brewing and San Diego WAVE Futbol Club, you can join local LGBTQ athletic organizations as they celebrate Pride and athletics within the San Diego LGBTQ community.

Leather Realm – sponsored by ViiV Healthcare, will be in its usual place with interactive exhibits, workshops, vendors and other entertainment focused on the leather, BDSM and kink community. All welcome but be respectful. Hosted by the San Diego Leather Community.

Trans Pride Village – Hosted by Project Trans at The Center, enjoy resources and activities for transgender, nonbinary, genderqueer, and the intersex community. Sponsored by Service Now.

Euphoria Dance stage — sponsored by Blenders Eyewear, enjoy ground-breaking talent performing various genres of electronic music within San Diego’s electronic and dance music (EDM) scene.

New things to explore

Karaoke Area — sing to your heart’s content at the new karaoke stage. Hosted by Tony Jaw.

Lit Cafe – San Diego Public Library provides a safe, inclusive and enjoyable area for the community to enjoy local LGBTQ authors, literacy promotion, LGBTQ literary culture and there will even be the opportunity to get a special edition Pride Library card.

LGBTQ History Center – Hosted by Lambda Archives of San Diego, reflect on the history of our local LGBTQ community.