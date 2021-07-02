Art has the power to enlighten. …to tantalize. …to rally. …to heal. With so few venues to showcase LGBTQ+ artists, exhibitions during San Diego Pride month are critical for the community. The art is an indicator of who we are in this moment. A touchstone of our extended identity.

There are two splendid group exhibitions featuring Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) artists taking place during San Diego Pride Month. Art of Pride and The Studio Door return with visual art exhibitions supporting LGBTQ artists and allies’ visual voices.

ART OF PRIDE • Pride: Together Again

Now in its 17th year, Art of Pride continues to showcase local artists at the San Diego Pride Offices. Art of Pride was founded to create civic and artistic spaces where LGBTQ artists can freely express themselves and have a venue for community members to enjoy their creativity. Typically located at the entrance of the Pride festival, this year’s exhibit will take place at the Pride Offices in North Park.

This year’s theme celebrates the spirit of our resilient LGBTQ community with proceeds benefiting the Art Resources Cooperative (ARC) to allow for future exhibitions. Participating local artists include: Lu, Enjolie, Betty Bangs, Vanessa Dubois, Gary Dyak, Hervey Garcia, Michelle Germon, Chrystal Laman, Christy Ross, JP Schuiteman, Bama Art, Aries Tjhin, Thomas Tirado, Jerry Turner, Ricardo Vela and Tim Weedlun.

Exhibition Dates:

June 18 – July 3, 2021

Reception:

Friday, July 9th from 6 – 9 PM

San Diego Pride Office

3620 30th Street – North Park

For more details visit https://sdpride.org/event/artofpride/

The Studio Door • PROUD+ 2021

Hillcrest’s premier art gallery and artist studios celebrates artists from across the nation with contemporary works celebrating diversity and Pride. The fourth edition of this exhibition continues its legacy of bringing a personal visual voice to the region’s Pride celebrations.

“I am delighted to be working with The Studio Door on the 4th Edition! There are so few opportunities like this and this is such a good one,” said Alexis Bard Johnson PhD, Curator of ONE Archives at the USC Libraries . Johnson juried the artist selections for The Studio Door’s PROUD+ exhibition. Founded in 1952, ONE Archives is considered one of the largest repositories of LGBTQ materials in the world.

Artists from 13 states and Prague are participating in the exhibition which includes both in person and online exhibitions. Guest artists Tom Acevedo and Hervey Garcia will be featured along with Joseph Abbati, Victor Adeniran, Kevin Bacher, Brandin Barón, Aurora Bewicke, Stephen Born, Kaline Carter, Maurice Cassidy, Lance Chang, Roy de Vries, Mike Dowley, David Dumo, Gamél, Hervey Garcia, Maz Ghani, Raymond Gilbert Jr, Jon Grass, Star Herrera, Sarah Kahle, John Kazanjian, Forrest Lawson, Chiyomi Longo, Mix Luera, William Moore, Todd Muffatti, Sheila Szilagyi-Noseworthy, Kryštof Novotný, Robert Olshansky, Michael Osborne, Gabriel John Poucher, Devon Reiffer, Danne Sadler, Carmine Santaniello, Evan Scoggins, Ian Shearer, Tim Stockton, Stefan Talian, Noah S. Thompson, Kendra VanAllen, John Waiblinger, and Tim Weedlun.

The gallery would like to remind everyone to be wary of online ticket scalpers for public events. The Studio Door’s receptions are open free to the community. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from Noon to 7 PM. The gallery encourages that the best way to support exhibiting artists is by purchasing their art.

Exhibition Dates:

July 1 – July 30, 2021

Preview:

Thursday, July 1 from 5 – 10 PM during Walk in A.R.T.

Hillcrest’s First Thursdays Monthly Art Crawl

Reception:

Saturday, July 17th from 6 – 9 PM

The Studio Door

3867 Fourth Ave – Hillcrest

For more details, visit https://thestudiodoor.com/proud-

LOCAL ARTIST HIGHLIGHTS



Betty Bangs – Chicana artist who specializes in beautiful body positive art is passionate about community and culture. She is well known as an advocate for victims of crime by day and a vinyl DJ at night. Featured in Pride: Together Again.



Hervey Garcia – Established Mexican muralist living in San Diego uses art to unite us. His work often includes magical realism. He will be the featured artist during Hillcrest’s monthly Art Crawl on July 9th in Mural Alley and participating in the Art of Pride exhibition.



Michelle Gernon – An emerging oil painter whose work is influenced by the solitude and uncertainty of 2020. Michelle is a mixed Chinese American ally, whose label of sexuality is fueled by ever changing discovery. Artwork displayed at Pride: Together Again.



Tim Stockton – Tim is an oil painter who shows his support for his gay and trans step kids by participating in Pride art exhibitions annually. One of his previous works is part of the permanent collection at SDSU Pride Center. Artwork displayed at PROUD+.



Tim Weedlun – As a figurative painter, Tim has extensively exhibited on the East Coast before moving to San Diego with his partner two years ago. His work can be seen at the U.S. Department of Justice and he has a regular studio practice at The Studio Door. His art will be seen in both exhibitions.