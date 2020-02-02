LGBTQ San Diego County News

Angel and Kristine Mason Broadus

Well, hello there! Angel and Kristine Mason Broadus are a happily married couple and co-owners of the fabulous, do-gooding, creative and colorful marketing and PR agency Puzzle Pieces Marketing (PPM). They are creative in the sense that they are unique and think outside the box, and colorful — meaning their team is as diverse as the clients they represent. Take a peek inside one of their team meetings and you’ll think you just stumbled into an “It’s a Small World” vignette.

Focusing on social good and providing services that benefit the community, their marketing agency, which Angel founded in 2009, works primarily with nonprofits and mission-driven businesses to develop strategies that inspire action. Angel’s parents taught her that you don’t live on this earth for free. The price you pay is to give back and to contribute to your community. It’s a lesson that she learned at an early age and it’s never left her.

Angel is a Navy veteran and pharmacist with 20 years of marketing experience. Prior to founding PPM, she was fortunate enough to start her marketing career and hold marketing management positions at several large medical device companies such as Cardinal Health-Pyxis Products, Smith’s Medical, and ResMed. She is unapologetically vocal about her political views and doesn’t shy away from a political argument…or protest. In her spare time, you can catch her marching in the streets with a protest sign, sporting a gorgeous au naturel fro. Inquisitive strangers, yes, it’s her real hair, and no, you absolutely cannot touch it. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but raised in San Diego.

Angel is a member of the board of directors for the North County Philanthropy Council, Moonlight Cultural Foundation, and Point Loma Nazarene Marketing Advisory Board. She is also a member of United Way of San Diego’s Women United Steering Committee and Marketing Committee, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego Marketing Committee chair.

Kristine joined the agency full time in 2014 and it’s been a fun and adventurous ride since. Her background in psychology brings a different perspective and makes the team think in ways they wouldn’t have considered. She is a member of the board of directors and treasurer for the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation (GQHF), which provides San Diego residents and visitors with museum exhibits, programs, and tours offered through the Davis-Horton House, the oldest residence in the Gaslamp Quarter. GQHF, tasked with safeguarding the heritage of the nationally designated historic district, also hosts popular annual events including the Children’s Fall Back Festival and ShamRock.

Kristine’s education includes a bachelor’s in Psychology from University of Missouri-Kansas City and associate of science degree in Respiratory Care. She specialized in neonatal and pediatric intensive care, was awarded valedictorian and an honors member of the Lambda Beta Society.

Kristine was born and raised in a small town near Kansas City, Missouri, and attended a private Catholic school for 13 years where she was the only African American in the entire school.

They both come with very unique and different perspectives of our San Diego community. As much as they share the same values and are alike (they’re both vegetarians for one example), they’re also very different. Angel indulges in junk food and sweets, is shy yet outspoken, scared (which includes an unexplained phobia of frogs and lizards) yet confident. Kristine is the healthy-eating, adventurous, tell-it-like-it-is, outspoken, daredevil of this dynamic duo. She’s also a philanthropist and animal right’s activist.

Angel and Kristine are both very involved in the community and are active volunteers for United Way of San Diego and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

This column is going to be a fun collaboration and joint effort split between the two of them. You’ll catch one or both of them in next month’s edition!

Angel and Kristine…out! *mic drop*