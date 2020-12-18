Saturday, January 16th from 1 – 3pm

“Power, Love & Presence: The Joys of Getting Older” is a ZOOM workshop offered by LGBTQ San Diego County columnist (“Life Beyond Therapy”), workshop facilitator and psychotherapist Michael Kimmel on Saturday, January 16th from 1 – 3PM.

The workshop will be based on Michael’s upcoming book: “The Gay Man’s Guide to Aging Well”. If you enjoyed his last workshop (“The ART of Aging Well”), this workshop has all-new content.

Although the workshop will be on ZOOM, it will be an interactive experience: participants will be talking with different men individually (through the use of breakout rooms) as well as discussing topics with the entire group of men.

To keep it easy and fun to participate, the workshop is limited to a maximum of 20 men. The fee for the workshop is $25 (to pay and reserve your spot, use the EVENTBRITE link below). The workshop will run for 2 hours with a 15 minute break midway.

During the workshop, we’ll discuss questions like:

What do you like best about becoming a queer elder?

Where is the power in aging?

What from your past is still haunting you?

Are you experiencing more love as you get older (or less)?

What brings you peace?

Who have you found it hard to forgive?

What have you longed to try but haven’t (yet)?

Due to the size limitation, this workshop will fill up fast. It is highly recommended that you register today.

For more information, contact: Michael at 619-955-3311 (beyondtherapy@cox.net)