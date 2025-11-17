By: Alejandro Cruz

San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood, a historic hub for the LGBTQ+ community, was shaken over the weekend by a drive-by BB gun attack. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots outside the SRO Lounge, a longtime queer dive bar known for being one of the few safe spaces in San Diego that centers and welcomes transgender individuals, cross-dressers, and the broader LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ San Diego County News has confirmed that multiple pedestrians were struck by projectiles on Friday night, fired from a passing vehicle. One victim sustained injuries to her hand and finger, while another was hit in the arm. The vehicle involved, described as an older F-150 with flags on the back and windows, fled the scene immediately.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed that it is investigating both drive-by projectile attacks. “The San Diego Police Department takes any acts of violence seriously. SDPD was made aware later this morning of two incidents that occurred overnight in the 1000 block of University Ave. and the 1800 block of 5th Ave. involving a vehicle firing BB-type projectiles at pedestrians. The individuals hit only received minor injuries. At this time, SDPD has limited details and is working to gather more information. We urge any witnesses or victims who may know something to please contact us at (619) 531-2000,” the department said.

While police report that the physical injuries were minor, local bar owners and community members emphasize the psychological impact such attacks can have.

Lilia Quintana, a bartender and witness at the SRO Lounge, described the moments of the attack: “We were in here and all of a sudden we heard like pop, pop, pop, like three pops I think… Then one of the girls came in here, she was rubbing her arm… and then we found out that they got shot at.” The vehicle involved slowed briefly before speeding away. One victim sustained a hand and finger injury that required medical attention, while another was physically unharmed but deeply affected by the frightening encounter.

The repeated attacks highlight an ongoing risk, as social media posts from local business leaders provide further context. Staff at the SRO Lounge in Bankers Hill reported that this was the third attack in recent months—the first involved eggs, the second paintballs, and the latest BB gun projectiles.

In the course of our investigation, LGBTQ San Diego County News found that City Liquor House, located directly next door to SRO Lounge, had its front door window shattered. Our newsroom reached out to City Liquor House for comment, but has not received word on what caused the damage. Staff at SRO report that they were unaware of damages to the business until they arrived to open the bar on Saturday morning. As of press time, we have no indication that the window damage and the attacks are related.

SRO staff emphasized that appropriate actions are being taken with the San Diego Police Department. Authorities stress that immediate reporting is vital, and any details—stickers on the vehicle, dents, or even a missing hub cap—could help identify the suspect. “Stay safe out there and take care of each other—we’re all we’ve got,” one community post read, underscoring the solidarity and self-reliance of Hillcrest residents.

These incidents highlight the complex relationship between Hillcrest’s LGBTQ+ community and law enforcement. The bar owner filed a police report the morning after the attack, reflecting a broader historical pattern of delayed reporting. Past discriminatory practices, harassment, and insensitive handling of LGBTQ+ victims contribute to the community’s cautious approach to contacting authorities.

Instead, the community often relies on informal safety networks. According to witnesses, a bartender immediately alerted the manager of a nearby bar, The Loft, with a “heads up” about the incident. This rapid internal communication demonstrates a self-reliant approach to neighborhood safety that prioritizes immediate protection over formal police procedures.

Impact on Community and Victims

Drive-by projectile attacks are not isolated events. Hillcrest has faced a troubling pattern of targeted violence, including previous gel or polymer pellet gun attacks- the first in May of 2024, the second in June of 2024, and a series of at least two attacks in September of 2024.

Hate crimes in San Diego County have risen significantly, increasing from 81 incidents in 2021 to 133 in 2023, with crimes motivated by sexual orientation rising from 22% to 31%. While the San Diego Police Department has not classified the most recent incidents as hate crimes due to limited evidence, local residents believe the repeated targeting of LGBTQ+ residents underscores a climate of fear that continues to impact the community deeply.

For this publication, the issue of violence carries a deeply personal significance. Publisher Eddie Reynoso is a survivor of a previous Hillcrest gel/polymer pellet shooting, during which he was struck in the eye. The attack resulted in permanent damage to his right eye, making it appear differently from the other. A similar, but not the same condition gave David Bowie his iconic eyes. Reynoso also struggles with ongoing vision changes and mental health challenges- which he has been open about. The trauma from the incident contributed to a period of housing instability and a major disruption to this newsroom.

Reynoso continues to undergo intensive outpatient therapy and is in the process of being transferred to a higher level of care at Sharps PTSD and Trauma Clinic. To support his continued treatment, he has publicly shared his experience through a GoFundMe campaign titled “Eddie’s PTSD Fight Is Our Fight,” which has so far raised nearly $43,000 of the $60,000 goal, highlighting the enduring psychological and emotional toll such attacks can have on individuals and the broader community.

In addition to supporting his ongoing care, LGBTQ San Diego County News has launched a second GoFundMe to raise $10,000 towards the reward for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible for Reynoso’s attack. $8,000 will go towards his reward fund, and $2,000 will be going towards the most recent attacks. Community members are encouraged to contribute, helping to incentivize tips and demonstrating collective action and solidarity against targeted violence in the neighborhood.

National and Regional Context: How Police Shortages, Resources, and Regional Laws Affect Reporting

The broader challenges of policing also complicate the response to these attacks. The nationally syndicated news show Spotlight on America recently featured an interview with Reynoso, which aired on over 90 ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, and MyTV stations across the country. The programing reaches roughly 40% of U.S. households, according to its parent company, The National Desk. The piece highlighted how national police shortages are limiting law enforcement’s capacity to respond and investigate—a problem mirrored in San Diego, where declining officer numbers may be hampering efforts to address repeated, targeted violence.

Reynoso has also questioned whether local bar owners and California’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) regulations may inadvertently discourage reporting of incidents in Hillcrest—an issue he learned of while working for Rich’s Nightclub. California’s ABC laws require that law enforcement reports and 911 calls made from licensed establishments be tracked and reported to the ABC Department. While intended to maintain public safety and ensure regulatory compliance, this system can create hesitation among bar owners, who may fear that repeated calls for assistance could trigger investigations, administrative scrutiny, or potential license consequences. Combined with historical mistrust of police in the LGBTQ+ community, these factors may contribute to delays in reporting incidents and slow the flow of information crucial to protecting patrons. For LGBTQ+ and other venues serving vulnerable populations, including trans patrons, this dynamic can amplify existing concerns about safety and liability.

Reynoso is working towards a partnership between the Equality Business Alliance (not to be confused with the former GSDBA that has been accused of infringing on EBA’s name and logo) and ABC to empower businesses to safely report hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents, provide training and resources, increase public safety, protect vulnerable communities, and ensure that reporting does not trigger unnecessary ABC enforcement actions against bars, nightclubs and other licensees.

Call for Vigilance and Reporting

Authorities encourage anyone with information about the attacks to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000. Residents seeking alternatives to police reporting can access support through California’s Stop the Hate initiatives, which has provided funding for trained staff at the San Diego LGBT Community Center and the North County LGBTQ Resource Center. The community’s resilience—through both internal networks and engagement with support organizations—remains a vital line of defense against ongoing violence.

Hillcrest continues to stand as a symbol of LGBTQ+ history, pride, and community. While the investigation continues, these attacks underscore the need for vigilance, solidarity, and proactive action to ensure the neighborhood remains a safe and inclusive space.

Reynoso further states: “These attacks were not a prank, not harmless, and not small. They are acts of targeted violence against LGBTQ people.

The moment a gun is aimed, discharged, and its projectile strikes a person, that individual becomes the victim of a shooting. The projectile’s material is irrelevant and does not lessen the violence, the intent, or the trauma. From firsthand experience—a victim’s survival, mental health recovery, and healing require the immediate, ongoing care, intervention, and support of others, including family and friends.”

Experiencing or witnessing harassment, violence, or hate can be frightening and isolating. You are not alone, and support is available. LGBTQ San Diego County News encourages you to report incidents to local authorities and to reach out to trained professionals and organizations who can provide care, counseling, and guidance. The contacts and resources listed below are available to help ensure your safety, offer emotional support, and connect you with additional resources.

– Alejandro Cruz is an intern and writer for LGBTQ San Diego County News. To reach Alejandro, publisher Eddie Reynoso, or any of our writers, please email [email protected]. Emails will be forwarded to appropriate staff.

Disclaimer: This article was written by an intern of LGBTQ San Diego County News. References to publisher Eddie Reynoso’s experiences are included for context. The reporting presented reflects the publication’s editorial perspective and do not reflect the publishers views. Eddie Reynoso is also a member of San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl’s LGBTQ Community Advisory Board. The reporting presented does not reflect the views or opinions of the board, or Reynoso.

Community Resources For Victims of Crime

HATE CRIME SUPPORT SERVICES & REPORTING

San Diego LGBT Community Center – Stop the Hate Program

[email protected] | (619) 692‑2077 | thecentersd.org

Provides education, advocacy, and support to prevent and respond to hate crimes and incidents targeting LGBTQ individuals.

ncresourcecenter.org/stop-the-hate | (760) 994‑1690 | [email protected]

Supports LGBTQI+ victims and survivors of hate incidents and crimes with direct services, advocacy, case‑management, and referrals to affirming legal, mental‑health and mediation resources.

(858) 637‑3210 | jfssd.org

Rapid response and trauma‑informed support for Jewish individuals and communities impacted by antisemitic incidents.

stopaapihate.org | Services and support for AAPI individuals experiencing hate incidents, including reporting tools, advocacy, and community healing.

c4sa.org | Non‑profit promoting social justice and providing resources for victims of discrimination, including outreach and education on hate crime prevention.

LGBTQ COMMUNITY CENTERS/ RESOURCE REFERRALS

San Diego LGBT Community Center

http://www.thecentersd.org/

3909 Centre St, San Diego, CA 92103 (Hillcrest) | Phone: (619) 692-2077

Open daily. Offers crisis counseling, individual & couple counseling, peer support groups, social & educational events, HIV testing, and substance abuse referrals.

http://www.ncresourcecenter.org/

510 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92058 | Phone: (760) 994-1690

Serves the North County LGBTQ community with a drop-in center, meeting space, and advocacy for positive change.

TRANSGENDER SERVICES

TransFamily Support Services

https://transfamilysos.org/

Provides insurance navigation, support groups, mentorship, trainings, and services for transgender individuals and families.

http://www.fhcsd.org/transgender-health-services/

4094 4th Ave, San Diego, 92103 | Phone: (619) 515-2300

Advocacy and support for trans-identified, gender non-conforming, and genderqueer patients.

http://www.thecentersd.org/programs/transgender-services/

Services specifically designed for the transgender community to foster pride, equality, and respect.

ADDICTION, RECOVERY, AND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

Stepping Stone – Offers trauma informed mental health, and recovery services for alcohol and drug addiction, primarily serving the LGBTQ community.

http://www.steppingstonesd.org/

Inpatient Residential Program | 3767 Central Ave, San Diego, 92105 | Phone: 619-278-0777

http://www.steppingstonesd.org/

Inpatient Residential Program | 3928 Illinois St, San Diego, 92104 | Phone: 619-763-1140

SEXUAL VIOLENCE / RELATIONSHIP VIOLENCE SUPPORT & SERVICES

Center for Community Solutions (San Diego)

https://www.ccssd.org/

4508 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4919 | Phone: 1-888-385-4657

Counseling, advocacy, prevention education, and community outreach for survivors of sexual and relationship violence.

https://www.rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-telephone-hotline

Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

LGBTQ-inclusive affiliated centers; provides crisis intervention and support.

SUICIDE PREVENTION / CRISIS HOTLINES

Please Note: Except for Trans Lifeline, these hotlines may engage in active rescue (contacting authorities if emergency is detected).

Youth callers should inquire about mandated reporting rules before disclosing abuse or violence.

The Trevor Project (LGBTQ Youth)

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/

Phone: 1-866-488-7386 | Text: START to 678-678

Crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth.

https://translifeline.org/

Phone: 877-565-8860

Peer-led hotline staffed by trans volunteers; connects trans individuals to community and resources.

https://www.callblackline.com/

Phone/Text: 1-800-604-5841

Peer support for BIPOC LGBTQ individuals, affirming experiences of systemic oppression.

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Call: 1-800-273-8255 | Online chat: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/

https://up2sd.org/

Crisis line: 888-724-7240

Resource hub for suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and local support.

LOCAL LGBTQ POLICE LIAISONS

Reporting incidents helps document patterns of harassment, hold perpetrators accountable, and strengthen community safety.