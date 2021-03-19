Just as we’ve done for the last two decades, on Easter Sunday, April 4th, at 1:PM our community will host a “Drive-Thru Children’s Easter Basket Giveaway” at Golden Hill Park (2591 Golden Hill Drive). All families with children 1 to 12 years old are invited. At times we have given out over 500 baskets and this year we are in great need of donations so please pick up some baskets and drop them off at Uptown Tavern or Freshii, both located in Hillcrest on University Avenue. Or, you can make a donation by calling Big Mike at (619) 807-7324.

Joining the Imperial Court de San Diego as this year’s co-sponsors are San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Stephen Whitburn, the Human Dignity Foundation – San Diego and the Equality Business Alliance along with the much-appreciated help and support from many community members and volunteers. About 20 years ago, Linda Childers, a grandmother and mother of a gay son, helped me launch this now annual event. I got the idea when “Family Matters“ was not invited to the annual White House Easter Egg Hunt. So, we held one for our local (then) “Family Matters” group and about two dozen children showed up, now hundreds do! Many of the families are some who live below the poverty line as well as families of color. Mayor Todd Gloria and California Senate President Toni Atkins have always been strong supporters of this event much like the annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” at the LGBT Center. We are very fortunate to have been able to count on them! So, S.O.S.! Again, we do need children’s Easter Baskets donated and we thank you for your help.

Support Our Local LGBTQ+ Businesses!

Over the past year, while dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic, many of our LGBTQ+ bars, restaurants, small businesses, etc. have still tried their best to assist and help our community and organizations “in need.” Now it’s our time to return the love! As restrictions are being lifted and vaccinations are being administered, please safely support our local LGBTQ+ businesses. Many people in our community are employed at these places, so now, more than ever, let’s show our support and spend our LGBTQ+ money at LGBTQ+ owned businesses. Thank you.

LGBTQ+ Historical Landmarks

Recently I have had talks with the offices of Mayor Gloria and City Council President Pro Tem Whitburn about the future of designating LGBTQ+ sites as historic landmarks. There are ongoing projects to name designated sites in San Diego as Latino, Black, Asian, Asian-Pacific Islander, Jewish, etc. historical landmarks, and rightfully so! Our community must make sure that we (and our history) are given the same representation and respect. We must and should make sure that our LGBTQ+ pioneers, trailblazers and heroes like Larry T. Baza, Gloria Johnson and George Murphy (just to name a few) are acknowledged and remembered. That is why the San Diego GLBT Historic Task Force, then City Councilman Todd Gloria and I championed so hard for the now Harvey Milk Street. We are now re-organizing and focusing on LGBTQ+ historic sites, naming of schools and more streets. Additional information on the naming process and nominations coming soon!

Stand Up for the Asian and Pacific Islander Communities!

A hate crime against one of us, is a hate crime against all of us! Our Asian and Pacific Islander Communities are under attack as the hate speech and hate crime incidents against them are at an all-time high across the nation. The attacks on the elderly are especially horrific and should be considered unacceptable by all of us. Please stand in solidarity with the Asian and Pacific Islander Communities and show them your support.