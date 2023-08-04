by: LGBTQ SD News Staff

Come grab a delicious brunch and do a little pet shopping this weekend, when Barrio Star Mexican eatery in Bankers Hill hosts a pet adoption event in conjunction with PAWS4Thought Animal Rescue, this Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 am to 2 pm.

PAWS4Thought works to find forever homes for dogs who are abandoned, stray, abused or at-risk in shelters throughout the US and the Tijuana/Rosarito area. The nonprofit also provides information to educate the public regarding rescue procedures and how to conduct low cost and free spay/neuter events for those needing these services. To learn more about PAWS4Thought, visit paws4thoughtrescue.com. PAWS4thought Animal Rescue Partners with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers to Celebrate Local Pet Foster Volunteers Barrio Star is located at 2706 Fifth Ave., in Bankers Hill. barriostar.com