Kamala Harris for Vice-President!!
Former San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Bevan Dufty first introduced me to Senator Kamala Harris when she was a candidate for District Attorney in San Francisco. In the decades since she has never changed. She is down to earth, has great sense of humor, she is smart as a whip, an amazing speech giver, and most importantly she is a champion for the equality of all people. I finally believe she is the most qualified candidate to become Biden’s running mate and would absolutely electrify the ticket! She would make an outstanding Vice-President and future President. Let’s make history with Harris!!
Todd Gloria Leads in All Polls
Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria has led in every poll taken in over a year and continues to do so with one take last week against millionaire Barbara Bry: Gloria 43% Bry 22%.
Todd also continues to lead in cash on hand IN his war chest: Gloria $383,000.00 Bry $196,000.00. Millionaire Barbara Bry has so far given her campaign over $220,000.00 and is expected to give more in her attempt to buy the election. Todd Gloria has been endorsed by the Democratic Party. Barbara Bry has become a Republican in Democrat’s clothing with the support of many Trump Republicans. Gloria has gotten contributions from over 5,800 people with Bry far behind. Barbara Bry’s performances in almost all the mayoral debates and community forums have been so bad and boring that she has earned the nickname “Barbara Dry”. Todd Gloria’s election would make history as the first San Diego Mayor of Color and the first who happens to be gay. Barbara Bry’s defeat would be the sixth San Diego millionaire to be defeated in a Mayoral election.
2020 GLBT Vote Endorsements:
Here are the Official Endorsements of the San Diego County GLBT Vote Committee for the November 3rd, 2020 election:
President:
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris
Congress:
Dist. 53: Georgette Gomez
Dist. 52: Scott Peters
Dist. 51: Juan Vargas
Dist. 50: Ammar Campa-Najjar
Dist. 49: Mike Levin
State Senate:
Dist. 39: Toni Atkins
State Assembly:
Dist. 80: Lorena Gonzalez
Dist. 79: Shirley Weber
Dist. 78: Chris Ward
Dist. 77: Brian Maienschei
Dist. 76: Tasha Boerner Horvath
Dist. 75: Kate Schwartz
Dist. 71: Elizabeth Lavertu
County Offices:
Board of Supervisors:
Dist. 1: Nora Vargas
Dist. 3: Terra Lawson-Remer
Board of Education:
Dist.1: Gregg Robinson
Dist. 2: Guadalupe Gonzalez
San Diego Mayor:
Todd Gloria
San Diego City Attorney:
Mara Elliott
San Diego City Council:
Dist. 1: Joe LaCava
Dist. 3: Stephen Whitburn
Dist. 5: Marni Von Wilpert
Dist. 7: Raul Campillo
Dist. 9: Kevin Barrios
Chula Vista
City Council: Seat 3: Steve Padilla
Lemon Grove
Mayor: Raquel Vasquez
