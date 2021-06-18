Local Foster Volunteers Recognized During National Foster a Pet Month for Saving Animal Lives in San Diego

PAWS4thought Animal Rescue is celebrating National Foster a Pet Month with Petco Love, a national non-profit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and Skechers’ charity footwear collection, BOBS from Skechers, by recognizing lifesaving foster volunteers in San Diego, California and encouraging more people to foster pets.

“They say it takes a village and if it weren’t for our many dedicated foster volunteers who share the same passion, we couldn’t do what we do. As a foster-based rescue, our fosters are our lifeline to saving lives. Without our fosters, our dogs and puppies would have no safe place to go to heal, be loved and learn how to be a “family pet” while they wait for their forever homes.” said Judy Clayton, Co-Founder, at PAWS4thought.

Our fosters never hesitate when asked to help a dog in need. Age, breed, or medical conditions are never a deterrent. Whenever we ask for help, the answer is always “Yes, we will make it work!” Our fosters devote time, patience, and love, and are a huge part in the success of each dog/puppy that gets adopted.

“It is an honor to recognize the individuals making a difference in their communities and demonstrating the lifesaving impact of fostering pets,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “What they are doing is so powerful. If less than 2% of the 85-million pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, we could eliminate preventable euthanasia in animal shelters nationwide tomorrow.”

Throughout June, Petco Love is sharing foster resources and stories to show how fostering is easy, highly rewarding, and significantly helps end preventable euthanasia of pets.

Through sales of its BOBS from Skechers collection, Skechers has donated more than $3.1 million to support Petco Love’s more than 4,000 animal welfare organization partners. The company’s funds have helped Petco Love save and care for more than 700,000 shelter animals.

To learn more about PAWS4thought Animal Rescue and how you can help foster, visit www.paws4thoughtrescue.com. For more on Petco Love and to view foster resources, visit petcolove.org/foster and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #PetcoLoveFoster.

About PAWS4thought

PAWS4thought Animal Rescue is committed to rescuing, rehabbing, and caring for abused, abandoned, and neglected animals–mainly dogs–by providing medical care, fosters and adoption placement in responsible homes, as well as providing free Spay/Neuter programs for low-income neighborhoods.

About Petco Love (formerly Petco Foundation)

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.

About BOBS from Skecher’s

BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animal’s lives: Over the past five years, Skechers has contributed more than $6.6 million to help more than 1.2 million shelter pets, including saving more than 894,000 rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference,

visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.