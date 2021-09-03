Paws 4 Thought, a San Diego local non-profit, is celebrating their 5th Anniversary with a paw-ty and fundraiser on Saturday, September 11th.

Join the organization from 1PM to 4:PM as they celebrate five years of saving lives at the first PAWS4Thought Anniversary Paw-ty & Fundraiser, which will take place at Second Chance Beer Company. There will be vendors, door prizes, the opportunity to meet with trainers, music, contests, and more – and don’t forget to bring your pup!

Each adult ticket includes:

Gourmet grilled cheese sandwich, provided by Grater Grilled Cheese

One pint of craft beer or soft drink of choice

One entry for door prizes

One ‘Bark Bag’ for your pup

Kids meals will be available for $5 (no ticket needed), and includes sandwich and drink.

There will also be a chance to win some really great prizes for you and your pup, so you’ll want to be sure to purchase raffle tickets at the event. You do not need to be present to win!

PAWS4Thought is an all-breed animal rescue organization, which rescues dogs at risk of being euthanized, as well as abandoned, abused, and stray dogs in the U.S., Tijuana, and Rosarito areas. PAWS4Thought is always looking for fosters who are willing to open their homes and hearts to dogs waiting to be adopted, and all expenses are covered. You can also support the local non-profit by signing up to volunteer for adoption events, transporting dogs and donations, fundraising events, and more, or you can donate directly through their website.

100% of proceeds from the event go towards the needs of the PAWS4Thought dogs or to fund sterilization campaigns.

Second Chance Beer Company is located at 15378 Avenue of Science #222, San Diego, CA 92128, and tickets can be purchased through EventBrite.com under Paws4Thought or contact jessica@altstrategies.com.