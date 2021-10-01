You Are Included – There’s Something for Everyone

“You are Included” is the theme of the 35th annual Palm Springs Pride LGBTQ+ celebration happening November 1-7, 2021. Join in on this FREE, family-friendly, fun-filled festival that includes multiple stages of live entertainment, exhibitions, a vendor marketplace, and of course a Pride Parade all in the heart of Downtown Palm Springs!

This year marks the return of the celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a cancellation in 2020. According to Desert Charities News (DCN News), this event is expected to attract record numbers of attendees to the desert, where in 2019 140,000 people celebrated, generating $28 million in direct spending economic impact for area hotels, shops, restaurants, and other local businesses. Palm Springs Pride president and CEO Ron deHarte explained that after last year’s cancellation, this year’s “plans call for traditional Pride Week programming, and […] a celebration of equality and diversity to be remembered for years to come. Of primary importance is hosting a safe event. If health guidelines are issued for large in-person events occurring in November, we are prepared to follow state, county, and city live event protocols.” Due to the great impact this event has for the community, you can rest assured that they are doing everything they can to celebrate Pride in a way that makes all feel safe and welcome.

Festival highlights include a Youth Zone, Children’s Garden, LGBTQ artists performing live, 200 back-to-back exhibitors, food and beverage stations, health resources, and HIV testing sites. Take your photo with Arty, the 20′ tall leather bear, and enjoy yourself in the Arenas Rd gayborhood, our pedestrian-only social center of LGBTQ-friendly bars, restaurants, and shopping. There’s something for everyone. Favorite bars and local businesses will be packed and spilling out onto the streets for the biggest LGBTQ street party in Palm Springs.

This is a FREE event. Details for Pride Week activities can be found online at PalmSpringsPride.gay

Featured Programs and Official Events Include:

George Zander Candlelight Vigil and March

Monday, November 1, 2021 (6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

New Downtown Park at Museum Way and Belardo Rd, Palm Springs, CA

Pride Drive-in Movie Night screening – presented by Nissan

November 3, 2021 (5:30 – 9:30 p.m.)

Camelot Theatres, 2300 E Baristo Rd

Flag Raising – Presented by Lighthouse Dispensary

Friday, November 5, 2021 (10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)

Palm Springs Coming Out Celebration – A Night of Hundred Stars

Friday, November 5, 2021 (5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.)

Palm Canyon Drive from Museum Way to Tahquitz Canyon Way

Interfaith Pride Kabbalat Shabbat

Friday, November 5, 2021 (6:30 p.m.)

Light Up the Night – Presented by Alaska Airlines, and Gay Desert Guide

November 1 – 7, 2021 (5:00 p.m. to Midnight daily)

Front Runners Pride 5K Run and Walk

Saturday, November 6

West Chino Drive and Belardo Road

5th Annual Palm Springs Pride Golf Tournament

Saturday, November 6 (7:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Marriott’s Shadow Ridge Golf Resort in Palm Desert

Pride Festival Days 1 & 2

Saturday, November 6, 2021 (11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)

and Sunday, November 7, 2021 (11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

A street fair, a music festival of diverse artists, and a gathering place, the Pride Festival is a celebration of all that is LGBTQ+ in Palm Springs. Downtown Palm Springs. Exhibitor marketplace opens at 11:00 a.m.

Sip, Sashay and Celebrate – All the action happens on Palm Canyon Dr and in the new downtown park and surrounding streets.

Main Stage on Tahquitz and Palm Canyon. (2 p.m.–10:00 p.m.)

Downtown Park Stage on Museum Way and Museum Dr (2 p.m.–10 p.m.)

Servicemember Reembrace Wreath Laying for LGBT Veterans

Saturday, November 6, 2021 (2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m.)

Youth Zone @ the Pride Festival

The Youth Zone is the hub for LGBTQ+ youth and their allies at the Pride Festival. Free access for youth 14 to 21.

Open Saturday 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Children’s Garden – C-HQ

A playful place for children and their accompanying adults to celebrate Pride

Free for infants to pre-teen

Open Saturday 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

PS Drag Brunch Pride Edition

Sunday, November 7 (9:00 a.m. – Noon)

Roly China Fusion

1107 N Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs

EIGHT4NINE Restaurant & Lounge Champagne Brunch and Parade Party

Sunday, November 7 (9:00 a.m.)

849 N Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs

Trio Pride Parade Party

Sunday, November 7 (9 a.m. until parade ends)

707 N Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs

Palm Springs Pride Parade

Sunday, November 7 (10:00 a.m. To 12:30 p.m.)