This is the slogan of a national LGBTQ+ campaign to register our community and turn it out on Nov. 3. The facts are that many, and I do mean many, LGBTQ+ and People of Color Americans DO NOT VOTE and we have the most reasons that we should. I really wonder how many of those young people demonstrating are registered to vote…how many will vote on Nov. 3? The hard, cold reality is that we must have a new president and Senate to make a real change in America….so I call on YOU to not only register your friends, family members, co-workers, neighbors, etc. but make sure they all vote on Nov. 3…for this indeed will be the most important election in the history of our country.

Name 1 LGBTQ+ Black leader

Can you name one San Diego Black LGBTQ+ leader? One Black business leader? One Black organization? How many Black employees in our LGBTQ+ bars and businesses do you know? How many Latinos and Asian Pacific Islanders? How many People of Color are officers or members of our many LGBTQ+ San Diego organizations? Why did a vast majority of LGBTQ+ African Americans who attended a meeting some months ago say they felt unwelcomed at our LGBTQ+ Community Center?

Before white LGBTQ+ activists start pointing their fingers toward the outside, they need to look inside at our LGBTQ+ community as racism is indeed alive and well.

Stop painting all police with 1 brush

As someone who was beaten, abused, and discriminated by police in the 1960s and ’70s…and has dealt with police departments for well over four decades and served on the boards of many of our national LGBTQ civil rights organizations, I know there are absolutely racist, homophobic, sexist police department chiefs and officers all over the United States. But a majority are not and every day, they put their lives on the line when they put on their uniforms and go to work.

The relationship of the San Diego Police Department between People of Color and the LGBTQ+ community has greatly changed since the ’60s and ’70s and yes, they could get better! In the ’60s and ’70s, you could count POC and women police officers on one hand. Now we have deputy police chiefs who are of color and not only Gay and Lesbian police officers but also Trans police officers. Yes, there are many police departments in the U.S. that are still racist and homophobic but to compare them to San Diego is wrong. This week, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Council President Georgette Gomez and Councilwoman Monica Montgomery worked with Police Chief David Nisleit and changed rules of conduct for San Diego police officers. Our department is not perfect, but our police chief is committed to change and more outreach to our POC communities.

Just as I condemn the killing of Black men across the country and of our Black Trans sisters, I condemn the shooting and ambushing of police officers, which is at an all-time high. Police officers are being spit on in their faces and shot at. We in San Diego must be better than this and continue the dialogue and change that Mayor Faulconer, Chief Nisleit and Council members Gomez and Montgomery are doing.

2020 Pride window decoration contest!

Yes, our San Diego Pride Parade has been canceled but you can still show your pride: The Imperial Court de San Diego and I are proud to announce the 2020 Pride San Diego Contest! First, second and third place will be awarded to the best “outside” window decorations of houses, apartments, businesses and bars. Judging will be done by well-known San Diego LGBTQ artists and photographers and will begin on June 20, 2020, with winners announced during our usual San Diego Pride weekend in July. For further info or to sign up your house, apartment, bar or business, contact Nicole Murray Ramirez at 619-241-5672 or nicolemrsd1@gmail.com.

Metropolitan Community Church 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of the founding of the Metropolitan Community Church in San Diego will be celebrated June 7 in a more subdued way. Here is a look back at the different locations the church has had in San Diego. For more information on the virtual celebration log on to themetchurch.org