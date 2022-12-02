PLAID TIDINGS
Book by Stuart Ross
Music by Various
Director & Musical Staging: David Humphrey
San Diego Musical Theatre
November 25 – December 24, 2022
Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky, the characters from acclaimed Broadway musical Forever Plaid, return to Earth in this Christmas adaptation to sing some Holiday tunes and bring cheer to audiences.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Adapted & Directed by Kerry Meads
Adapted & Directed by Kerry Meads
Musical Direction & Choreography by Deborah Gilmour Smyth
Lamb’s Theatre
December 1 – 24, 2022
Returning for its second year, this musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic story graces Lamb’s stage in Coronado. The final 5 sold out performances were forced to be canceled last year due to a Covid surge, so this year it’s back to spread its Christmas message.
EBENEZER SCROOGE’S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW
Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen
Directed by Gordon Greenberg
The Old Globe
November 18, 2022 – December 24, 2022
Yet another adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Story, but this time it has a twist, when Scrooge finds himself and his visiting ghosts in sunny San Diego for Christmas. This laughter filled musical production will surely become a tradition in San Diego Theatre.
CITY BALLET’S: THE NUTCRACKER
Choreography by Elizabeth Wistrich, after Rudolph Nureyev, Lev Ivanov, Vassily Vainonen, and William Christensen
Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Performed live by City Ballet Orchestra
Concert Hall, California Center for the Arts
December 21-23, 2022
This classic theatrical ballet production for the whole family is brought to San Diego by City Ballet. If you have never seen The Nutcracker, this is a great opportunity to experience its magic while supporting local talent.
