PLAID TIDINGS

Book by Stuart Ross

Music by Various

Director & Musical Staging: David Humphrey

San Diego Musical Theatre

November 25 – December 24, 2022

Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky, the characters from acclaimed Broadway musical Forever Plaid, return to Earth in this Christmas adaptation to sing some Holiday tunes and bring cheer to audiences.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Novel by Arthur Conan Doyle

Adapted & Directed by Kerry Meads

Musical Direction & Choreography by Deborah Gilmour Smyth

Lamb’s Theatre

December 1 – 24, 2022

https://www.lambsplayers.org/festival-of-christmas-description

Returning for its second year, this musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic story graces Lamb’s stage in Coronado. The final 5 sold out performances were forced to be canceled last year due to a Covid surge, so this year it’s back to spread its Christmas message.

Christopher M. Ramirez, Elizabeth Nestlerode, Bill Buell, Dan Rosales, and Jacque Wilke in Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show, 2022. Photo by Jim Cox.

EBENEZER SCROOGE’S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW

Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen

Directed by Gordon Greenberg

The Old Globe

November 18, 2022 – December 24, 2022

https://www.theoldglobe.org/

Yet another adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Story, but this time it has a twist, when Scrooge finds himself and his visiting ghosts in sunny San Diego for Christmas. This laughter filled musical production will surely become a tradition in San Diego Theatre.

CITY BALLET’S: THE NUTCRACKER

Choreography by Elizabeth Wistrich, after Rudolph Nureyev, Lev Ivanov, Vassily Vainonen, and William Christensen

Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Performed live by City Ballet Orchestra

Concert Hall, California Center for the Arts

December 21-23, 2022

This classic theatrical ballet production for the whole family is brought to San Diego by City Ballet. If you have never seen The Nutcracker, this is a great opportunity to experience its magic while supporting local talent.