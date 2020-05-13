Sept. 8, 1943-May 4, 2020

Omar Lowry passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle against cancer. Omar left this earth exactly as he wanted: at home, in his own bed, surrounded by his two dogs Kody and Dinky. He dearly loved all his dogs throughout the years and envisioned heaven as being a place with all those dogs waiting for him. He is with them now.

To see the sheer number of social media posts about Omar’s passing is a true testament to how much he meant to not only our community, but to the world in general. Omar has been described by many as a true gentleman, a kind and caring friend, a gay activist and pioneer, a mentor, and a fair and successful Hillcrest businessman. Omar was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was the First Emperor of the Imperial Court de San Diego.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to some of Omar’s favorite charities. Hillcrest’s Florence Elementary School has “Omar’s Closet” established by the Imperial Court de San Diego — they accept monetary donations, clothing, bicycles, canned goods and school supplies for kids in need. Omar was also a big supporter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the San Diego Humane Society.

A private flag ceremony will be held Friday, May 8, and livestreamed due to current social distancing restrictions. Omar will have a military ash burial at sea.

Once social distancing restrictions are lifted, a “Celebration of Omar’s Life” will be held in September to give true homage to this beloved man.