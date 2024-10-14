Listen to Kenny’s obituary (2 mins. 8 secs.)

Kenneth “Kenny” Patrick Landes, aged 57, was tragically killed by his husband in a senseless act of domestic violence at his home in Mexico City on August 26th, 2024.

Kenny was born on August 5th, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1985. After graduating, he moved to California with his family

and attended San Diego State University, where he met his wife, Lisa. They were married for 4 years and had one daughter, Lauren, before Kenny came out to his family.

Kenny spent the following decade in San Francisco before returning to San Diego and completing his degree in graphic design with honors in 2005. He launched his career working in Las Vegas for the MGM casino group and then returned to San Francisco to continue his career. In 2018, Kenny moved to Mexico, which he found enchanting, where he taught English and loved long walks with his dogs, Luna, Xiao, and Milo.

Kenny was an avid participant in local gay communities and a fierce and loving friend, brother, son, and father. His favorite pastimes included flagging, dancing, and sunbathing on nude beaches. Kenny’s bright spirit and loving nature touched the lives of all who knew him. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, compassion for others and his sound advice to his family and friends.



Kenny is survived by his daughter, Lauren Palmerino; parents, Patrick and Jean Landes; sisters, Karen Landes and Renai Crossman; and countless extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Landes. Kenny’s husband, Jose Ramon Rodriguez Cano, died while fleeing custody.

Kenny’s beachside Celebration of Life will be in San Diego on November 17th, 2024. The service is private, friends are invited to view his memorial website for more information: www.mykeeper.com/KennyLandes To donate: https://gofund.me/a186c646