Listen to Jose’s obituary (3mins. 54 secs.)

Jose Luis Santoyo, born May 16, 1982, in Los Angeles, California, passed away on September 3, 2024, in San Diego, California. Jose was known for his incredibly kind heart and his unwavering willingness to support those around him. A true example of selflessness and love, he always put others before himself.

One of Jose’s greatest passions was sewing, where he showcased his remarkable talent. In just a few hours, he could craft an entire outfit, continuously striving to learn and perfect his creative skills. His craftsmanship was one of a kind, and so was he.

Jose shared a deep and special connection with his family. For him, family meant everything, and their bond was built on love, trust, and mutual support. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Family and Friends

Jose is survived by his loving family:

Walburga Judy Thomas (Mother)

(Mother) Ruby Krayem (Sister)

(Sister) Alfredo Krayem (Brother)

(Brother) Alima Krayem (Niece)

(Niece) Tamika Satchell Johnson (Sister)

(Sister) William Satchell (Brother)

(Brother) Shiauna Holloway (Niece)

(Niece) T’auna Holloway (Niece)

And his cherished friends:

Robert Ortiz (Best Friend)

(Best Friend) Freedom Knox (Best Friend)

(Best Friend) Sean Fiori (Best Friend)

Words of Love and Remembrance

From Brother Alfredo:

“Jose’s kindness was truly remarkable. He was always the first to offer a helping hand and had a way of making everyone feel special. His creativity and passion for life inspired those around him. Though he may no longer be with us, his spirit will forever live in the beautiful things he created and in the hearts of those who had the honor of knowing him.”

From Sister Ruby:

“I will forever cherish the moments I spent with Jose, laughing over simple things, sharing stories, and admiring his incredible talent. His heart was made of pure gold, and his presence in this world brought warmth and love to everyone he met. Jose was not just my brother, but my best friend, and I will miss him dearly.”

From Mother Judy:

“From the moment Jose was born, I knew he was special. He had such a gentle soul and a heart full of love. As a mother, I watched him grow into a man who always put others before himself, a man who was as talented as he was kind. His creativity was something beautiful, but even more beautiful was his love for his family. Jose made me proud every single day. Though my heart aches with his absence, I will forever carry him with me in my heart. My sweet boy, you will always be my light.”

A Life Remembered

“In every laugh, in every bright moment, and in every kind gesture, Jose’s spirit lives on. His energy and joy will forever echo in our hearts, a reminder of the light he brought into every room. Though we miss him dearly, his memory will always keep us smiling.”

“As we come together to bid farewell to Jose, we honor a life filled with warmth, joy, and boundless love. His laughter continues to echo in our hearts, his generosity forever etched in our memories, and his love will always light our way. Though his earthly journey has come to an end, the joy he spread, the smiles he created, and the love he poured into every moment will never fade. Now, as he rests in peace, his spirit lives on in the countless lives he touched. Jose leaves us not only with cherished memories but with a legacy of kindness, laughter, and the purest of love—gifts that will guide and comfort us for all the days to come.”

A viewing and celebration of life took place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, with funeral arrangements by Aztlan Mortuary.

7856 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941. Following the viewing, a celebration of Jose’s life took place at: 9031 Olive Dr, Spring Valley, CA 91977