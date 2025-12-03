Jamie Ray Lapierre | October 16, 1988 – November 16, 2025

Jamie Lapierre, 37, of Palm Springs California passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 16, 2025.

Jamie was born in St. Joseph Missouri and raised in Berwick, Maine. He attended Noble Schools and moved to San Diego, California in his early 20’s.

As a child, growing up in Berwick he had a passion to play many youth sports, football, soccer, baseball and excelled in the local youth wrestling program. Jamie won many titles but was most proud of his outstanding wrestler trophy along with a State and New England titles. He leaves behind many close childhood friends.

Our family was not expecting for Jamie’s life to be cut so short so soon. We are all devastated by this huge loss and he will be forever missed. He was born with a naturally sweet and kind soul, a huge heart filled with Love for all, at times a little stubborn, an infectious smile for everyone he met and was always a joy to be around. He had a true spirit of adventure. Jamie lived his life to the fullest extent, the way he wanted to and never looked back. His motto he always quoted was, “Live, laugh, love”. The phrase is a reminder to live life to the fullest, find joy in everyday experiences, and cherish relationships. Jamie lived by this every day up to his very last breath.

A big part of Jamie’s adult life was living in San Diego and surrounding areas in California. He spent time in Palm Springs, San Francisco, LA. He loved the weather, the beach and the city life. His many friends meant the world to him, they were his west coast family. Not only did they love him, he loved them! They always had his back and would support him in every way and his family will be forever grateful.

Jamie had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, hiking and nature itself but most of all he loved all animals. Whether it was a dog, cat, snake, bird, spider, gecko, lizard, etc. He always forget to ask his Mom for permission. He would just come home and say, “Hey Mom look what I got for you”, knowing I couldn’t say no.

His greatest love of all was his loyal and beloved dog, Lily. Lily was an Australian Shepard and just recently gave birth to 10 puppies. He named each and every one. Lily comforted and protected Jamie. They never where separated, where Jamie went Lily went. Jamie and Lily shared an incredible bond, from quiet walks, to hiking in the desert, running at the beach, a long ride in the car looking for the next adventure or a quiet evening curled up in bed. Lily was more than a pet, she was a source of comfort, laughter and loyal through every joy and heartbreak.

Jamie was predeceased by his father, Rene Lapierre Jr of Farmington.

Jamie is survived by his beloved mother Dawn Lapierre and stepfather Brent Reardon of Berwick. His brother Rene Lapierre III and wife Deana. Step sister Nicole Reardon and husband Tyler Laderbush of Berwick. His half sister Danielle Lapierre of Lake Havasu City, AZ, step brother Brian Ball of Rochester. He is survived by his maternal grandmother Betty Hasty of Berwick. Jamie is survived by many nephews, niece, cousins, Aunts and Uncles who all had an impact in Jamie’s life.

His cherished and beloved companion Lily who will now reside with Jamie’s mom.

A celebration of Jamie’s life with an emphasis on donations for local animal shelters, will be held in San Diego, on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, from 1pm-4pm at Bird Park (Balboa Park- 28th & Thorn Streets). Details, RSVP and more information can be found on Facebook HERE.

The family asks that you spend some extra quality time with your own pet in memory of Jamie.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jamie’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements in Maine are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 62 Cemetery Road, Berwick, ME 03901.