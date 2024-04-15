Listen to this obituary.

Diane Frances Germain

Jan. 23, 1942 – March 25, 2024

In the early evening of Monday, March 25, Diane Frances Germain passed away at age 82, after a valiant effort to overcome complications of an elective surgery. She was surrounded by the love and comfort of friends, family and sweet pups.

Diane F. Germain was a firecracker in the local lesbian community, in every way. (Courtesy Maria Santini)

Diane was born on Jan. 23, 1942, in Winooski, Vermont, to Beulah (Clairmont) and Clement Germain. After attending Burlington High School and UVM, she received her master’s degree from UCLA. She made her way to San Diego and eventually settled in the Ocean Beach area, where she flourished amid the fresh ocean air and welcoming OB community.

Diane was a self-described “little French lesbian activist.” She was at the forefront of the movement for women’s rights in general and lesbian equality in particular in the 1960s and ’70s. She was also an artist, and used her talents in many mediums to not only further the causes that mattered to her, but to send thoughtful, handmade cards and random notes that brightened your day, if you were lucky enough to receive one. She had a lightning wit, and was a fierce advocate and great storyteller with an unforgettable laugh.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters Kathleen Shuken, Maria Santini, brother-in-law Victor Santini, her beloved nephew, Aaron Santini, as well as numerous cousins and too many friends to count.

Per her wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. A celebration of her life will take place in the San Diego area at a later date.

Note: A celebration of life has now been set for May 19, from 11 am – 1 pm in Escondido. To learn more and RSVP, visit dianefgermain.com.