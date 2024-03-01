Candidates come to Hillcrest

By Jason Frye, Chair

Prior to Hillcrest Town Council’s regularly monthly February meeting, two prospective politicians asked to come and speak. In announcing the “meet and greet” with Genevieve Jones-Wright (mayoral candidate) and Coleen Cusack (city council candidate), several other candidates asked to share the spotlight.

While the HTC had opted to support our sister community Bankers Hill and their candidate forum held Feb. 19, we found ourselves having an impromptu panel. We plan on holding a full forum after the primary later this summer.

Appearing before the Hillcrest Town Council (HTC) at our Feb. 13 meeting were a representative of mayoral candidate Larry Turner (who was out on patrol as a current member of the San Diego Police Department) and Ellis California Jones III. Candidate Cusack has attended several of our recent events and has become a known and involved person, and although under the weather, Genevieve joined us via Zoom.

Stopher Vallejo (representing Senator Toni Atkins), Will Rodriguez Kennedy (representing Scott Peters), and Logan Braydis (representing Councilmember Stephen Whitburn) started the meeting with nearly an hour of addressing community concerns.

This was followed by updates on the Kiwanis Club of Hillcrest All-Inclusive by Benny Cartwright, the Uptown Parking District Board by Miah Earn, and a representative from Power San Diego.

We then focused on those who seek to represent us. The first question, a softball from me (Jason), asked the four candidates in attendance a litmus test of authenticity and neighborhood awareness:

“It’s Friday night, you’re in Hillcrest, where you goin’?”

Larry Turner’s representative: “Baja Betty’s.”

Solid answer.

Coleen Cusack: “Gossip Grill all the way!”

The room erupted in cheers with Miah interrupting to rave about trivia and drag bingo.

Genevieve Jones-Wright: “My favorite Italian restaurant, Arrivederci!”

Great answer.

And Ellis, what about you? Where you goin’?

Ellis California Jones III: “I’ve been to Five Guys.”

Great answer, we also have a Michelin Star sushi restaurant in the same parking lot. I invited Ellis out with the board sometime to show him around the neighborhood.

While we did not reach out to the candidates to invite them to a dedicated forum, we have some stalwart, dedicated folks chomping at the bit to represent the good people of the 92103.

Additionally, while many of us on the board and in the neighborhood are avowed progressives, what I love about our community is how welcoming we are to everyone who shows up.

When I say “You belong in Hillcrest,” I mean it!

I even offered my dog Ruby to Ellis to keep him warm, since it got a bit chilly on the back patio at AWOL, where our meeting is held.

There is a diverse set of candidates vying to serve Hillcrest with honor, integrity, and distinction. They might disagree on how this will be done, but regardless of your particular political persuasion, there is someone for each person to choose.

Get your ballot in, it already has postage applied.The Hillcrest Town Council is a community organization of active and interested residents of the neighborhood of Hillcrest. The meetings are open and anyone can attend. They meet on the second Tuesday of each month on the back patio of AWOL, located 1475 University Ave., in Hillcrest. To learn more, visit hillcresttc.org.

I hope you enjoyed reading this article and hope you will also consider supporting our independent news organization. LGBTQ San Diego County News is one of California’s last LGBTQ print newspapers. But we are in danger of going out of print. During times of crisis, celebration, and mourning, crucial information about our community comes from local reporters and writers. LGBTQ San Diego County News needs your help and support in order to continue printing.

-Eddie Reynoso, Publisher