“Welcoming ALL people, LGBTQ+, all gender expressions, partners and family groups”

In celebration of San Diego Pride month, North Park Main Street has launched a new, ongoing inclusivity initiative, embracing and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community – because diversity is one of the many things that make North Park San Diego’s “coolest neighborhood.”

As part of the initiative, North Park Main Street has invited the neighborhood’s businesses to pledge to foster respect and embrace equality by visually declaring, by way of custom window clings, their commitment to welcoming ALL people, LGBTQ+, all gender expressions, partners and family groups. North Park residents and visitors can now begin to find these colorful expressions of inclusivity throughout the neighborhood. In addition, many North Park businesses are offering special promotions in observance of Pride month and in support of the LGBTQ+ community:

Shop Good at 3030 North Park Way is a clean beauty and wellness boutique. $1 of every purchase made on July 17th and 18th was donated to House of Resilience – San Diego’s FIRST 100% FREE community housing program for transgender women of color. Food, shelter, clothes and various resources are all provided for free.

The Original Paw Pleasers at 2818 University Ave has fresh-baked cakes, cookies, & homemade ice cream for dogs and cats. During Pride month buy 3 Pride cookies, receive 1 complimentary cookie! Order a Rainbow cake and mention this promotion to receive a complimentary ice cream! *Cakes must be pre-ordered 48 hours in advance to receive promotion.

Hello Birdie Nail & Lash Lab at 3032 University Ave is a boutique nail art & lash extension salon. Hello Birdie offers hand-painted, Pride-inspired nail art. Visit HelloBirdieLand.com or call 619.358.9875 for an appointment.

Bivouac Ciderworks at 3986 30th Street is a craft cider tasting room Sparkly, rainbow cider flights [PRIDE FLIGHTS] were available exclusively during San Diego Pride Parade weekend (July 16-19). $1 from each flight was donated to Venture Out Project, an organization that leads backpacking and wilderness trips for the queer and transgender community.

Sage Sisters at 3013 University Ave is a woman-owned florist and gift shop. Celebrate Pride Month with a rainbow twist on flowers ($49.95 – $80.95)! The limited-edition Pride color palette features three bouquet options (some including gourmet chocolates) with a seasonal selection of brightly colored and vibrant flowers.

Art Produce Gallery at 3139 University Ave is an artist-run storefront exhibition space and public art experience. Los Angeles-based artist and curator Dakota Noot, the 2021 Gallery Artist in Residence, has created an installation encompassing a series of colorful paper costumes and wall pieces. The entire gallery is visible from University Ave, plus gallery hours open to the public on Saturdays from June 22nd through July 31st.

About North Park: San Diego’s “coolest neighborhood,” just north of Balboa Park, exudes the perfect mix of hip, up-and-coming neighborhood and tight-knit community. It’s a go-to destination and hub for new, inventive dining and drink, shopping (everything from well-curated boutiques to vintage finds and local makers), and plenty of activities to explore. The weekly North Park Farmer’s Market offers a diverse mix that includes organic produce from local farms, entertainment, and shopping.

The ongoing campaign kicked off in July – San Diego’s Pride Month. Main Street is both a business improvement district established by the City of San Diego, and a Main Street program affiliated with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. As a volunteer-based, 501(c)(6) non-profit organization, North Park Main Street (NPMS) advocates for North Park’s business community, administers the North Park Business Improvement District (BID), and champions development that preserves the community’s historic integrity, supports its Arts, Culture & Entertainment District, and promotes an urban, pedestrian-friendly shopping / dining environment.