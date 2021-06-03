With the rise in violence against our transgender siblings and BIPOC communities, uniting against hate has never been more urgent. Together, Pride by the Beach and the North County LGBTQ Resource Center dedicate Pride Month 2021 as a time for us to speak out against all stereotypes, biases, microaggressions, and xenophobia, and to take action to end the violence and hate unleashed by white supremacy.

We invite participants to join our Equity Torch Relay to help create a sense of awareness and allyship for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex community who embody our regions rich history of courage, spirit, achievement, and activism. The Equity Torch will be carried by social justice supporters and neighbors across the North San Diego County cities of Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Escondido, Vista and San Marcos.

The Equity Torch Relay will be featured in the 14th Annual Pride by the Beach virtual celebration on Saturday, June 12, 2021 beginning at 2pm. Hosted by Amber St. James, Pride by the Beach is a family friendly event that offers everyone the opportunity to learn about, celebrate, and support the LGBTQ+ community in North San Diego County.

For more information about Pride by the Beach, contact Pride Director Lisa Nava at lisa@pridebythebeach.org or visit PrideByTheBeach.org

The Resource Center serves 13+ cities in North San Diego County including Camp Pendleton, Escondido, Vista, San Marcos, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Carlsbad, Poway, Rancho Santa Fe, and more. Throughout the year The Center offers a number of life-saving services such as mental health, support groups for youth and seniors and HIV prevention. It also offers programs for human trafficking prevention, addressing youth homelessness, suicide prevention and education like the LGBTQI competency training to schools, police departments and hospitals.

For more information about North County LGBTQ Resource Center, contact Executive Director Max Disposti (760) 994-1690 or go to NCResourceCenter.org