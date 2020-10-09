Autumn of Abundance Annual Gala – A Virtual Fundraiser

The North County LGBTQ Resource Center is holding a virtual fundraiser—Autumn of Abundance—on Sunday, November 15th. Will you will be able to tune in with us virtually to help raise support for North County’s LGBTQ community?

Pre-Show begins at 1:30PM – Program goes live at 2:00PM

At Autumn of Abundance, we’ll enjoy a livestream program filled with musical performances, fun mystery boxes and a message from Executive Director Max Disposti about how the Center is responding to the pandemic and continuing to provide services during this time of critical need. There will also be opportunities for you to support North County’s LGBTQ community directly.

How to RSVP? Add To My Calendar or SPONSOR?

https://www.avstream.me/northcounty

The Center is building a community in North County San Diego where everyone lives in equality, feels accepted and free from social stigma.

Check out our latest video on the work the Center is doing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gu6gVJJCaNo