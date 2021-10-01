Event to benefit San Diego LGBT Community Center and Hillcrest Business Association

Hillcrest’s haunted Halloween dance party and costume competition is back! With late night live entertainment, a costume competition runway, outdoor bars, and the best people watching in all of San Diego – this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Nightmare on Normal Street (this years theme is “Nightmare Prom”) will take over Pride Flag Plaza, at Normal Street and University Ave. for this community fundraising event benefiting the San Diego LGBT Community Center and the Hillcrest Business Association.

Pre-sale general admission tickets are now available for only $20. Eat, drink and be scary with our VIP pass for $45, which includes two cocktails, food credit, private restrooms and private stage viewing. Ticket prices will increase to $25 for General Admission and $55 for VIP on the day of the event.

The evening’s chills and thrills include:

Doors open for Happy hour at 2pm.

Complimentary cocktails from 6 pm -7 pm during our Haunted Hosted Hour

Main Stage with local DJs and live performances

Runway show costume competitions

$2,000 shopping prize for costume competition winner

Food trucks with delicious bites

Huge immersive “Nightmare Prom” selfie station

Outdoor block party and dance floor

Two bars serving up spooky cocktails and beer

Best Halloween people-watching in San Diego

Pet Costume Competition

Special Drag Queen guest performances

The San Diego LGBT Community Center

The San Diego Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center, Inc., is the nation’s second oldest and one of the largest LGBT community centers in the nation. Functioning as the LGBT community’s anchor organization, The Center is led by a 15-member board of directors, employs more than 50 paid staff and utilizes more than 1000 community volunteers to achieve its twin goals of promoting LGBT health and human rights. The Center provides direct program services to the many different facets of the LGBT community, including men, women, youth, seniors, families, LGBT Latino community members and their families, and those living with HIV. Last year The Center provided more than 73,000 direct service visits to San Diego community members, and through its events, activities and advocacy, touched the lives of thousands more.

The Hillcrest Business Association was established in 1921, making it the oldest business association in San Diego. The Hillcrest Business Improvement District was created in 1984. The HBA represents over 1,300 businesses and acts as a liaison between the business community and the city while encouraging economic development for the Hillcrest area through events and promotions. The Business Association also employs private security patrols in the core of our neighborhood, maintains cleanliness on the streets and keeps the Hillcrest Sign shining bright.

Hillcrest’s annual Halloween event began in 1992 as a community celebration outside of the San Diego LGBT Community Center. In 2014, the Hillcrest Business Association took over as producer of the event, committing to donate 50% of the funds raised during the event to the LGBT Community Center. Since then, the event has continued to grow for the community and is now also a major fundraiser for both organizations.

Information: www.FabulousHillcrest.com

Ticketing: https://nightout.com/events/nightmare-on-normal2021/tickets

Facebook: /FabHillcrest

Twitter: @FabHillcrest

Instagram @FabulousHillcrest