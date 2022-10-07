The Saturday October 29th event will feature Block Party, Entertainment and Costume Competition

Hillcrest’s haunted Halloween dance party and costume competition is back!With late night live entertainment, a costume competition runway, outdoor bars, and the best people watching in all of San Diego – this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Nightmare on Normal Street will take over Pride Flag Plaza (at Normal Street and University Ave.) for this community fundraising event benefiting the San Diego LGBT Community Center and the Hillcrest Business Association.

Pre-sale general admission tickets are now available for only $20. Eat, drink and be scary with our VIP pass for $45, which includes two cocktails, food credit, private restrooms and private stage viewing. Ticket prices will increase to $25 for General Admission and $55 for VIP on the week of the event.

Nightmare on Normal Street is from 5 pm – 11 pm and will feature local DJs and live performances throughout the night.

The evening’s chills and thrills include:

· Doors open at 5pm.

· Main Stage with local DJs and live performances

· Runway show costume competitions

· $2,000 shopping prize for costume competition winner

· Food trucks with delicious bites

· “Stranger Things” selfie stations throughout the venue

· Outdoor block party and dance floor

· Two bars serving up spooky cocktails and beer

· Best Halloween people-watching in San Diego

· Pet Costume Competition

· Special Drag Queen guest performances

The Hillcrest Business Association was established in 1921, making it the oldest business association in San Diego. The Hillcrest Business Improvement District was created in 1984. The HBA represents over 1,300 businesses and acts as a liaison between the business community and the city while encouraging economic development for the Hillcrest area through events and promotions. The Business Association also employs private security patrols in the core of our neighborhood, maintains cleanliness on the streets and keeps the Hillcrest Sign shining bright.

Hillcrest’s annual Halloween event began in 1992 as a community celebration outside of the San Diego LGBT Community Center. In 2014, the Hillcrest Business Association took over as producer of the event. Since then, the event has continued to grow for the community.