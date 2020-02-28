Houston, We Have a Problem

By Korie Houston

Houston, we have a problem! It’s Valentine’s Day, and a lot of us struggle with finding what to do for our partners, the new loves in our lives or our possible one-night stand. This time of the year causes a lot of stress on people to create that perfect night out. Sometimes when you’re in a relationship, going out doesn’t hold the same appeal as it once did. How do you enjoy a night out when you’re coupled up while everyone around you might be looking for their next fling? Look no further than this guide on nightlife with your partner.

Going out to a bar is easy. There are more than enough places in Hillcrest to fill that party niche you’re looking for. But, what about those places you go to that don’t cater to a wild night? My boyfriend and I have developed a vast rotation of food and bars alike that we go to when we want something a little quieter. We still get the stimulation of being out and less of a wild time than we need.

One of the places we always start or end our Sunday night is at Martinis Above Fourth. Once we started this tradition, we quickly discovered that Sunday Funday is never an option without a martini. The drinks are strong (even by Hillcrest standards) but the lounge ambiance that comes with your drink is worth it. I’ve spent many Sundays there getting to know regulars, bartenders and a different martini each time I go in. Martinis also offers a regular schedule of performers to add interest, but if you’re just looking to enjoy a quiet drink, the patio has its own bar and provides a suitable respite from the performance within. What’s not to love? My partner and I get to connect with one another in a setting that’s not as hectic.

Sunday Funday aside, we can’t forget about going out on Saturday. Arguably, it’s a more fun-day than Sunday. The weekend is the highest volume of traffic for all going-out activities. Friday and Saturday are the nights you go out and let loose while Sunday is the “day of rest”, but we all know few of you are on your knees praying. You’re out getting wild at brunch. Let’s paint a picture: You’re planning on taking your partner out for a wonderful brunch at one of your favorite spots, but when you arrive, there’s a 45-minute wait. Why not avoid going out when everyone else does and forge your own path on Saturday? Your partner gets to enjoy this place with you, and you most likely will have less of a wait. You’re getting the same experience with a more relaxed environment. I at least appreciate being able to hear who I’m with when I’m four mimosas deep (and if it comes to that, I prefer blacking out without a large audience).

Even after the brunch hours have passed, drinks aren’t everything, and a nice meal to go with your cocktails can be the perfect combination. After all, we can’t be messy all the time. If you’re ever at a loss for where to take your partner or your date, look no further than Cache — a speakeasy attached to a taco shop that serves as a full-service restaurant (Tacos Libertad) and will bring food to your table inside Cache as well. We live in Southern California. Tacos and craft cocktails are a staple. So why not enjoy a night here? Cache provides a range of craft cocktails, some with ingredients you didn’t know existed, and others you certainly never thought of putting in a drink. Your cocktail is accompanied by a quiet Prohibition-era atmosphere that makes for a novel setting compared to your typical Hillcrest fare. The drinks are certainly still worthy of the Hillcrest reputation, but are a little kinder to your liver than those at Martinis, making it a good spot if you’re just looking to savor a craft cocktail and still be coherent afterward.

What is there to take away from all of this? When you’re coupled, there’s sometimes this pressure to recapture some of the things you did when you were single but sharing (night)life with that special someone allows you to enjoy the “scene” in new and intimate ways. I’ve traded some more wild nights for quieter ones. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, and one is not better than the other. It can just be an exciting time to shift your priorities and enjoy the nightlife in different ways. Quiet doesn’t have to equal boring. There’s an appeal to being able to get to know a new establishment with someone you enjoy spending time with. You could surprise yourself by creating a new routine.

Your guide to night life adventures

Weds

CLUB SAN DIEGO

College/Gaymer Night

$5 dollar locker with valid student ID (ages 18-25). In addition to College Night, they have Gaymer Night, action starts at 8p.m. and goes until 1a.m. College discounts, video games and free food! 18+

Feb 14

Rich’s

Drag me to DIVAS FINAL Round

The top 8 Drag me to DIVAS Winners return for the $1,000 Big Battle Smack down Extravaganza ! Who will win this years battle? 7-10p.m. $ cover. 21+

Feb 14

Gossip Grill

STUPID CUPID:

Anti Valentines Party

Bring in a picture of you and your ex to shred at the door and receive free cover! Stoplight Party. Red (Taken) Yellow (Try me!) Green (Single) Black attire highly recommended! 21+

FEB 15

Rich’s

The Leather Fetish Ball

The 7th Annual Leather Fetish Ball has a new location same sexy vibe. Vendors, Bootblacking, Hot GoGos, Live Demos, Fierce Entertainment, Dancing All Night Long. Hosted By DOM Glitz Glam! $20 21+

Feb 15/16

Club San Diego

USED

After The Leather Fetish Ball on February 15, join

us for the official After Party at Club San Diego starting at Midnight. Enjoy demonstrations and plenty of play areas to enjoy. midnight – 4a.m. 18+

SATS

Mos

Bubbles for Breakfast

Drag Brunch

Join us every Saturday an amazing drag show hosted by none other than Kickxy Vixen-Styles and Vancie Vega! Seating starts at 11a.m. and the show begins at 12p.m. 21+

Feb 22

Uptown Tavern

Mardi Gras Hillcrest

Break out your beads and masks, let’s PARTY at the Annual Hillcrest Mardi Gras Celebration! Join us on Saturday,

February 22nd beginning at 6pm for a crazy fun time! 21+