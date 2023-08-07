Patricia McGurk-Daniel, a 24-year veteran of the US Customs and Border Patrol, was recently transferred from Yuma to San Diego, where she is taking over as Chief of the San Diego Sector. McGurk-Daniel, originally from El Paso, Texas, admitted to the San Diego Union Tribune that she left home “early” due to “family objections to her sexual orientation.”

After getting a degree in music, she was recruited for the Border Patrol while working behind a bar, and was the only female in her academy class. Her first post with the Border Patrol was in Nogales, Arizona.

Taking over for retired chief Aaron Heitke here in San Diego, McGurk-Daniel told the UT that her first order of business will be to get out in the field.

“One of my first jobs is going to the front lines and listening to my employees,” she said. “That includes my radio operators, that includes my mechanics, that includes agents on the front line and seeing where they are emotionally and mentally.?

She told the UT that she believes being a woman and a member of the LGBTQ community has helped her career in the Border Patrol, teaching her patience and empathy because of the discrimination she has always faced due to her intersectionality. She said she is certain her career has benefitted from both aspects of her life, helping strengthen her leadership abilities. We welcome her to San Diego and wish her the best of luck.

