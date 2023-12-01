By: LGBTQ San Diego County News Staff

Following the sudden departure of Fernando Z. Lopez from their role as executive director of San Diego Pride before Thanksgiving, the organization’s board of directors announced Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30, that Sarafina Scapicchio and Jen LaBarbera would assume the roles of interim co-executive directors, effective immediately.

Scapicchio most recently served as Pride’s deputy executive director and LaBarbera as director of education and advocacy. The pair will split up the leadership role under a “co-leadership model,” which board members say was proposed by the current staff leadership team.

During this interim period, Pride’s philanthropy, operations and finance, and entertainment departments will fall under Scapicchio’s leadership, and LaBarbera will oversee areas related to education and advocacy, programs, and marketing.

“This collaborative approach ensures a seamless transition, reflecting San Diego Pride’s commitment to continuity and elevating the talents within the organization,” said board of directors co-chair Noah Lomax in an email to community supporters. “[It] also underscores the organization’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and empowered leadership structure.”

It is unclear when the organization will open its formal executive director search and what leadership model will be employed in the new role. For more information, visit sdpride.org.

I hope you enjoyed reading this article and hope you will also consider supporting our independent news organization. LGBTQ San Diego County News is one of California’s last LGBTQ print newspapers. But we are in danger of going out of print. During times of crisis, celebration, and mourning, crucial information about our community comes from local reporters and writers. LGBTQ San Diego County News needs your help and support in order to continue printing.

Please consider supporting LGBTQ+ San Diego County News. We are one of just five California based LGBTQ+ newspapers that are still in print. Donate. Subscribe. And if you have a business that’s able to, advertise with us. Your support is critical to sustaining the dedicated journalists serving our communities.

Our local LGBTQ+ newspaper helps keep us safer. We keep an eye on city hall, on corruption, and shady business practices. Together we can ensure our local news is covered for years to come.

-Eddie Reynoso, Publisher