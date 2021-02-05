COVID-19 is not stopping new businesses from opening up in our neighborhood!

Cocina Calavera

3923 Fourth Ave., San Diego, CA 92103

619-241-2422

cocinacalavera.com

Re-inventing familiar Latin foods with a health-driven twist, free from gluten/dairy/sugar. Now open in Fabulous Hillcrest!

Coco’s Poke

3739 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92103

619-326-8676

cocospoke.com

New poke shop located in Hillcrest. They incorporate the traditional Hawaiian poke dish with a Latin twist to create the best of both worlds.

Parlor on Fifth

3144 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92103

619-230-5988

parloronfifthbarbershop.com

This shop has operated for the last 20 years under different names and in many different conditions. However, today they exist to pay homage to a decades-old neighborhood shop while having the opportunity to revamp and exist in the modern market of barbering.

664 TJ Birrieria

564 University Ave., San Diego, CA 92103

619-292-2498

National City’s eatery continues expanding in San Diego and has now opened a location in Hillcrest in the space that housed Capricho restaurant. The shop specializes in birria and shredded beef stew offered in tacos, quesadillas or meat piled atop of tostadas and served with a side of consome birria broth for dipping. The menu also includes an array of Mexican mariscos seafood.

Record Family Wines Tasting Room

1035 University Ave., San Diego, CA 92103

619-759-0153

recordfamilywines.com

Family-owned, premium wine brand from Paso Robles has opened a tasting room in Hillcrest for all the wine lovers. Currently the tasting room is open by appointment and limited retail hours.