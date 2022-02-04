“This is the perfect time to go and explore something new in San Diego,”

It’s time to get out and explore the fun as the San Diego Museum Month celebrates its 33rd year of half-off tickets to more than 45 museums across San Diego County.

During the month of February, everyone can get a free Museum Month pass at a San Diego Macy’s store or one of more than 80 public libraries. Each pass is good for up to four people to visit a local museum, historic site, garden, zoo/aquarium and more.

“This is the perfect time to go and explore something new in San Diego,” said Bob Lehman, Executive Director of the San Diego Museum Council which sponsors the 28-day event. “After last year’s mainly virtual event, we couldn’t be happier to welcome people back in person.”

According to Lehman, one of the main goals of Museum Month is to increase accessibility to all communities to enjoy San Diego’s cultural institutions. Partnering with local libraries makes it easy and convenient for families of all neighborhoods to access the free passes.

Lehman, who previously served as Executive Director of the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, sees his new mission as an opportunity to increase diversity and inclusion within the museum community. New to Museum Month this year is a wide range of participants including the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art, the Women’s Museum of California, the Marine Corp Recruit Depot Command Museum and Balboa Park’s Comic-Con Museum. For a list of participating museums and restrictions, go to www.SanDiegoMuseumCouncil.org.

“Many people don’t know that we have museums throughout the County, not just in Balboa Park,” noted Lehman. “From the California Surf Museum in Oceanside to the Tijuana Estuary in Imperial Beach and east to the Barona Cultural Center and Museum in Lakeside, we are truly everywhere.”

For families with kids, a favorite museum is the New Children’s Museum downtown which currently features Teatro Piñata, a colorful theater and backstage for kids to explore. It was designed by local theater designer David Israel Reynoso, known for his work at The Old Globe and La Jolla Playhouse. This month, the museum welcomed its new executive director and CEO, Elizabeth Yang-Hellewell who lives in Bonita with her wife and two young children.

“Members of the LGBTQ community have long been instrumental to the museum community, as artists, curators, administrators and—most importantly—as museum enthusiasts,” said Lehman. “We hope Museum Month gives our community, and all communities, the opportunity to further enjoy San Diego’s rich and vibrant cultural offerings and explore the fun.”