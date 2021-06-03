The 51st anniversary of the founding of the San Diego Metropolitan Community Church will be celebrated Sunday, June 6, which is the third Sunday since worshippers have returned in person.

A video greeting from MCC’s founder, Rev. Troy Perry, will be played at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services, along with a brief reminiscence from Al Smithson, who is the local vice moderator of the board of directors for the last 50 years.

Reservations are required since the church is following the 50% capacity guideline due to the coronavirus outbreak. That means there is room for 62 people plus 15 service workers, said Lee Bowman, minister of communications.

People can register to reserve a seat at www.themetchurch.org with a link that will connect them directly to the Eventbrite website to register. MCC is located at 2633 Denver St.

Pastor Caedmon Grace told worshippers May 30 if all the reservations are taken, call MCC at 619-521-2222 to ask to be placed on a waiting list.

Safety protocols include wearing a face mask at all times, while maintaining 6 feet social distancing except for people who reside together, said Bowman.

“I’m so glad we got people in the sanctuary! Hallelujah!” said senior pastor Dan Koeshall on May 23. “You look so absolutely wonderful!”

“Welcome home!” said Koeshall. “The church is more than a building. The church is us!”

Online services will continue at the Facebook and YouTube website pages of MCC, as the congregation worshipped online, starting in March 2020.

“Our first Sunday back in person was a joyous reunion — from 6 feet apart — of family and friends and was filled with excitement,” said Smithson. “You could feel the energy and jubilation of being back together and seeing one another after more than a year.”

“We have learned a building doesn’t define us,” said Rev. Michelle Kirby, who is a Veteran’s Administration Chaplain.

Also back part time is Rev. Alisan Rowland, who left San Diego six years ago to pastor an MCC church in New Orleans.