By Jason Coleman, California Real Estate Expert

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, where we met with Congressman Scott Peters to share firsthand how these challenges play out in San Diego’s real estate sector. His willingness to listen to local business owners made a difference. San Diego’s real estate businesses are directly affected by every policy decision—whether it’s rising costs, supply chain delays, or shifts in the economic climate. That’s why staying engaged matters. During the recent shutdown, I joined fellow California entrepreneurs for the, where we met withto share firsthand how these challenges play out in San Diego’s real estate sector. His willingness to listen to local business owners made a difference.

More than 2,000 small business owners from across the country participated in the summit. Together, we highlighted how ongoing cost increases, economic uncertainty, and disruptions like the shutdown affect businesses like mine here in San Diego. Despite these pressures, optimism remains strong: 78% of small business owners who attended remain confident about growth, and nearly three-quarters expect to expand this year.

When local leaders like Congressman Peters engage directly with our business community, it helps ensure San Diego’s real estate sector and broader local economy stay resilient. Continued collaboration with those who understand our region will be key to moving San Diego forward.

-Jason Coleman is the founder and owner of JAG Real Estate Lifestyle, Recognized as a rising leader in San Diego’s business community, he helps clients navigate the market with confidence and care. His work has earned him the San Diego Association of Realtors Bronze Award and repeated recognition as a Bet of Zillow Premier Broker from 2020-2023. CA DRE #02139622

Publishers Perspective: Why the 10,000 Small Businesses Summit Matters for Local Entrepreneurs

As publisher and executive director of the Equality Business Alliance- San Diego’s oldest equality chamber- I want to share how the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit provides critical support and resources for local business owners in San Diego. The summit brings together entrepreneurs from across the country to share experiences, exchange ideas, and engage directly with policymakers, including members of Congress, on issues that affect small businesses—from economic pressures and supply chain challenges to taxation and regulation.

Beyond providing insights and strategies, the summit fosters collaboration and mentorship among business owners, helping them navigate challenges while driving growth and innovation. With thousands of participants, the event creates a national platform where local voices are heard, ensuring that the realities of markets like San Diego’s are represented in discussions that shape policy and economic initiatives.

For business leaders like Jason Coleman and many others, attending the summit is not only an opportunity to learn and connect but also a chance to advocate for the local community. Events like this reinforce the importance of engaged leadership, collaboration, and optimism in sustaining the growth and resilience of San Diego’s diverse business landscape.

As a small business owner and advocate, I applaud Jason for his commitment to a resilient San Diego and for highlighting how national initiatives like this summit impact our local economy. Continued engagement between local entrepreneurs and policymakers will be essential to ensuring the strength and success of our business community.

-Eddie Reynoso, Publisher LGBTQ San Diego County News, and Executive Director, Equality Business Alliance.