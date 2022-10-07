“Raven & Pandora Boxx Headline LOL’s Biggest Show Ever!”

It’s the most highly anticipated event of the season in our community. Stepping Stone’s Living Out Loud is back! Join us Friday, October 14 at the Prado in Balboa Park for The Pink Gala.

As always, there will be great food, fantastic silent, and live auction items to bid on, and a chance to help the life-saving services of Stepping Stone.

This year, however, there is an incredible lineup of entertainment, featuring RuPaul Drag Race All-Stars Raven and Pandora Boxx, along with iconic San Diego performers for a show you don’t want to miss. See the full lineup announcement below.

Glitz Glam, Transformation Artist Serving Gender Bending Raunchy Fierceness Since 1997, will be the MC from beginning to end. Autumn Leilani will be the DJ for the Gala. The super-talented Mariam T will be our auctioneer and Maya Glitterzone will be just about everywhere making sure the party never stops.

Who’s the headliner you ask? Well, the headline is THERE ARE TWO HEADLINERS! We are so excited that both RAVEN and PANDORA BOXX will be performing for us. Raven is famous for her quick wit, fashion sense and stunning makeup, while Pandora Box serves the deadly one-two punch of beauty and comedy. They are guaranteed to WERK the room into a frenzy of delight!

If you only attend one event this fall, The Pink Gala is the one you absolutely don’t want to miss.

Michael Moore (courtesy images)

Message from Michael Moore Chair – Board of Directors

We are weeks away from our annual Living Out Loud Gala, an exciting night of love and celebration supporting Stepping Stone of San Diego. For over 46 years, we have provided drug and alcohol treatment services with a focus on our San Diego LGBTQ+ community. Pink is Back for this year’s theme and an incredible night of entertainment will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Raven and Pandora Boxx along with other San Diego legends Mariam T, Maya Gitterzone, MC’d by Glitz Glam, and many more!

During the challenging times of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Stepping Stone’s open doors were essential to those challenged by addiction and mental health issues. Our annual fundraiser is vital to maintaining commitment of our core mission; To create, improve and deliver alcohol and other drug treatment, HIV and other health interventions, recovery, education and prevention services specializing in the challenges of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities of the San Diego region.

As we plan our event for Friday, October 14th, 2022, we would like to invite you to partner with us as a special event sponsor. In addition to contributing to our programs and services, your donation will also allow us to show our gratitude to our Executive Director, Cheryl Houk. Her retirement will be honored at the event and with a special tile dedication ceremony.

We look forward to you joining us for #PINKGala2022 and celebrating our mission, community of staff, alumni, and volunteers. Together we can assure that Stepping Stone will continue providing long-term residential recovery, outpatient treatment, aftercare services, sober living homes, harm reduction, and other life-saving resources allowing us to meet people where they are.

Our event fundraising goal of 200K includes 100K from various levels of sponsorship that feature select promotional benefits. Attached are details regarding the sponsorship levels. We can also create a custom sponsorship matching your budget. Please visit us at steppingstonesd.org/lol to donate or contact us for assistance.

Tickets available at https://steppingstonesd.org/lol/