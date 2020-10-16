The fifth annual Living Out Loud (LOL) gala to support Stepping Stone of San Diego takes place Friday, October 23 at 6 pm. Unlike previous years, when the event was held at the San Diego Natural History Museum and Swiss Park, this year’s event will be (like so much of 2020) a virtual event. This will allow people to participate safely, with the members of their household or in small socially distanced groups.

This year, the theme for the event is Miami Vibe, inspired by 80s pop culture. Event participants will receive a gift bag with swag that recalls the era of Day-Glo leg warmers, big hair and shoulder pads. The event will be hosted by Miss Richfield 1981, who is also the headline entertainer. Miss Richfield 1981 is a frequent performer in Palm Springs and Provincetown and has made television appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Cake Boss,” and “Watch What Happens Live.”

LOL is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Stepping Stone, an organization that provides alcohol and drug recovery services for LGBTQ people struggling with addiction. Michael Moore, Chair of the Board of Directors, explains, “Funds from this event ensure these services will be available to anyone who needs them, regardless of their ability to pay, and also helps us continue to bring more services to more people.”

Stepping Stone services include a residential treatment program, an intensive outpatient program, several sober living houses and, as of last month, a detox facility. Pemarro Recovery Center, which provides short-term, residential detoxification treatment, is now part of the Stepping Stone family of services.

In addition to the performance by Miss Richfield 1981, the program will include the presentation of the Alice + Ross Service Award, given annually to honor outstanding dedication and service to Stepping Stone clients. This year, in appreciation of service above and beyond during a very difficult time, the award will be presented to the entire Stepping Stone Staff.

There will also be an online silent auction that will go live three days before the event and close as the event opens. The highest bidder for each item will receive a text during the event to let them know they won the auction. Auction items include a Vegas getaway with 2-night hotel stay and tickets to interactive movie exhibits, a San Diego Bay cruise and other travel and entertainment items.

The event is sponsored by MSE Landscaping, BD Medical Technology, Mo’s Universe, Hillcrest Pharmacy, Avenir Thinking, the Gay & Lesbian Fund for San Diego, American Eagle Consulting, Computer Admin and Gilead.

Tickets and virtual tables can be purchased now at steppingstonesd.org/lol.