Experiencing or witnessing harassment, violence, or hate can be frightening and isolating. You are not alone, and support is available. LGBTQ San Diego County News, The Equality Business Alliance, and The San Diego LGBTQ+ Visitors Center has put together this resource guide for San Diego residents and visitors alike. We encourage you to report incidents to local authorities and to reach out to trained professionals and organizations who can provide care, counseling, and guidance. The contacts and resources listed below are available to help ensure your safety, offer emotional support, and connect you with additional resources.
We welcome additional LGBTQ-affirming resources—contact our newsroom to be added to this guide by calling or texting 619-432-LGBT (5428).
Community Resources For Victims of Crime
HATE CRIME SUPPORT SERVICES & REPORTING
- San Diego LGBT Community Center – Stop the Hate Program
[email protected] | (619) 692‑2077 | thecentersd.org
Provides education, advocacy, and support to prevent and respond to hate crimes and incidents targeting LGBTQ individuals.
- North County LGBTQ Resource Center – Stop the Hate Program
ncresourcecenter.org/stop-the-hate | (760) 994‑1690 | [email protected]
Supports LGBTQI+ victims and survivors of hate incidents and crimes with direct services, advocacy, case‑management, and referrals to affirming legal, mental‑health and mediation resources.
- Jewish Family Service of San Diego – JCERT (Jewish Community Emergency Response Team)
(858) 637‑3210 | jfssd.org
Rapid response and trauma‑informed support for Jewish individuals and communities impacted by antisemitic incidents.
- San Diego Asian & Pacific Islander (API) Coalition – Stop AAPI Hate Program
stopaapihate.org | Services and support for AAPI individuals experiencing hate incidents, including reporting tools, advocacy, and community healing.
- CSA San Diego County – Advocacy Against Discrimination & Hate Crimes
c4sa.org | Non‑profit promoting social justice and providing resources for victims of discrimination, including outreach and education on hate crime prevention.
LGBTQ COMMUNITY CENTERS/ RESOURCE REFERRALS
- San Diego LGBT Community Center
http://www.thecentersd.org/
3909 Centre St, San Diego, CA 92103 (Hillcrest) | Phone: (619) 692-2077
Open daily. Offers crisis counseling, individual & couple counseling, peer support groups, social & educational events, HIV testing, and substance abuse referrals.
- North County LGBTQ Resource Center
http://www.ncresourcecenter.org/
510 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92058 | Phone: (760) 994-1690
Serves the North County LGBTQ community with a drop-in center, meeting space, and advocacy for positive change.
TRANSGENDER SERVICES
- TransFamily Support Services
https://transfamilysos.org/
Provides insurance navigation, support groups, mentorship, trainings, and services for transgender individuals and families.
- Transgender Health Services – Hillcrest Family Health Center
http://www.fhcsd.org/transgender-health-services/
4094 4th Ave, San Diego, 92103 | Phone: (619) 515-2300
Advocacy and support for trans-identified, gender non-conforming, and genderqueer patients.
- Project TRANS at The Center
http://www.thecentersd.org/programs/transgender-services/
Services specifically designed for the transgender community to foster pride, equality, and respect.
ADDICTION, RECOVERY, AND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
- Stepping Stone – Offers trauma informed mental health, and recovery services for alcohol and drug addiction, primarily serving the LGBTQ community.
http://www.steppingstonesd.org/
Inpatient Residential Program | 3767 Central Ave, San Diego, 92105 | Phone: 619-278-0777
- Stepping Out (Stepping Stone Intensive Outpatient Program)
http://www.steppingstonesd.org/
Inpatient Residential Program | 3928 Illinois St, San Diego, 92104 | Phone: 619-763-1140
SEXUAL VIOLENCE / RELATIONSHIP VIOLENCE SUPPORT & SERVICES
- Center for Community Solutions (San Diego)
https://www.ccssd.org/
4508 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4919 | Phone: 1-888-385-4657
Counseling, advocacy, prevention education, and community outreach for survivors of sexual and relationship violence.
- RAINN (National Sexual Assault Hotline)
https://www.rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-telephone-hotline
Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
LGBTQ-inclusive affiliated centers; provides crisis intervention and support.
SUICIDE PREVENTION / CRISIS HOTLINES
Please Note: Except for Trans Lifeline, these hotlines may engage in active rescue (contacting authorities if emergency is detected).
Youth callers should inquire about mandated reporting rules before disclosing abuse or violence.
- The Trevor Project (LGBTQ Youth)
https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/
Phone: 1-866-488-7386 | Text: START to 678-678
Crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth.
- Trans Lifeline
https://translifeline.org/
Phone: 877-565-8860
Peer-led hotline staffed by trans volunteers; connects trans individuals to community and resources.
- BlackLine
https://www.callblackline.com/
Phone/Text: 1-800-604-5841
Peer support for BIPOC LGBTQ individuals, affirming experiences of systemic oppression.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Call: 1-800-273-8255 | Online chat: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/
- It’s Up to Us San Diego
https://up2sd.org/
Crisis line: 888-724-7240
Resource hub for suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and local support.
LOCAL LGBTQ POLICE LIAISONS
- CARLSBAD POLICE DEPT (PD) | Sergeant Natali Fant, [email protected], 760-473-8722
- CHULA VISTA PD | Agent Natalie Garnsey
- CITY of CORONADO PD | TBD – main line 619-522-7350
- EL CAJON PD | Lt. Joseph Crawford, [email protected], 619-579-3319
- ESCONDIDO PD | Officer Tyler Hubka, [email protected], 760-839-4722
- FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION – SD | Special Agent Brett Kalina, [email protected], 858-583-3854
- LA MESA PD | Lt. Katy Lynch, [email protected], 619-667-7566
- NATIONAL CITY PD | Stephanie Mendiola, [email protected], 619-336-4515
- OCEANSIDE PD | SGT Anthony Flores, [email protected], 760-435-4881
- SAN DIEGO PD | TBD– main line 619-531-2000
- SAN DIEGO SHERIFF’S DEPT | SGT Michael Gonzales, [email protected], 858-790-1367
