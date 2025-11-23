Experiencing or witnessing harassment, violence, or hate can be frightening and isolating. You are not alone, and support is available. LGBTQ San Diego County News, The Equality Business Alliance, and The San Diego LGBTQ+ Visitors Center has put together this resource guide for San Diego residents and visitors alike. We encourage you to report incidents to local authorities and to reach out to trained professionals and organizations who can provide care, counseling, and guidance. The contacts and resources listed below are available to help ensure your safety, offer emotional support, and connect you with additional resources.

We welcome additional LGBTQ-affirming resources—contact our newsroom to be added to this guide by calling or texting 619-432-LGBT (5428).

Community Resources For Victims of Crime

HATE CRIME SUPPORT SERVICES & REPORTING

San Diego LGBT Community Center – Stop the Hate Program

[email protected] | (619) 692‑2077 | thecentersd.org

Provides education, advocacy, and support to prevent and respond to hate crimes and incidents targeting LGBTQ individuals.

[email protected] | (619) 692‑2077 | thecentersd.org Provides education, advocacy, and support to prevent and respond to hate crimes and incidents targeting LGBTQ individuals. North County LGBTQ Resource Center – Stop the Hate Program

ncresourcecenter.org/stop-the-hate | (760) 994‑1690 | [email protected]

Supports LGBTQI+ victims and survivors of hate incidents and crimes with direct services, advocacy, case‑management, and referrals to affirming legal, mental‑health and mediation resources.

ncresourcecenter.org/stop-the-hate | (760) 994‑1690 | [email protected] Supports LGBTQI+ victims and survivors of hate incidents and crimes with direct services, advocacy, case‑management, and referrals to affirming legal, mental‑health and mediation resources. Jewish Family Service of San Diego – JCERT (Jewish Community Emergency Response Team)

(858) 637‑3210 | jfssd.org

Rapid response and trauma‑informed support for Jewish individuals and communities impacted by antisemitic incidents.

(858) 637‑3210 | jfssd.org Rapid response and trauma‑informed support for Jewish individuals and communities impacted by antisemitic incidents. San Diego Asian & Pacific Islander (API) Coalition – Stop AAPI Hate Program

stopaapihate.org | Services and support for AAPI individuals experiencing hate incidents, including reporting tools, advocacy, and community healing.

stopaapihate.org | Services and support for AAPI individuals experiencing hate incidents, including reporting tools, advocacy, and community healing. CSA San Diego County – Advocacy Against Discrimination & Hate Crimes

c4sa.org | Non‑profit promoting social justice and providing resources for victims of discrimination, including outreach and education on hate crime prevention.

LGBTQ COMMUNITY CENTERS/ RESOURCE REFERRALS

San Diego LGBT Community Center

http://www.thecentersd.org/

3909 Centre St, San Diego, CA 92103 (Hillcrest) | Phone: (619) 692-2077

Open daily. Offers crisis counseling, individual & couple counseling, peer support groups, social & educational events, HIV testing, and substance abuse referrals.

http://www.thecentersd.org/ 3909 Centre St, San Diego, CA 92103 (Hillcrest) | Phone: (619) 692-2077 Open daily. Offers crisis counseling, individual & couple counseling, peer support groups, social & educational events, HIV testing, and substance abuse referrals. North County LGBTQ Resource Center

http://www.ncresourcecenter.org/

510 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92058 | Phone: (760) 994-1690

Serves the North County LGBTQ community with a drop-in center, meeting space, and advocacy for positive change.

TRANSGENDER SERVICES

TransFamily Support Services

https://transfamilysos.org/

Provides insurance navigation, support groups, mentorship, trainings, and services for transgender individuals and families.

https://transfamilysos.org/ Provides insurance navigation, support groups, mentorship, trainings, and services for transgender individuals and families. Transgender Health Services – Hillcrest Family Health Center

http://www.fhcsd.org/transgender-health-services/

4094 4th Ave, San Diego, 92103 | Phone: (619) 515-2300

Advocacy and support for trans-identified, gender non-conforming, and genderqueer patients.

http://www.fhcsd.org/transgender-health-services/ 4094 4th Ave, San Diego, 92103 | Phone: (619) 515-2300 Advocacy and support for trans-identified, gender non-conforming, and genderqueer patients. Project TRANS at The Center

http://www.thecentersd.org/programs/transgender-services/

Services specifically designed for the transgender community to foster pride, equality, and respect.

ADDICTION, RECOVERY, AND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

Stepping Stone – Offers trauma informed mental health, and recovery services for alcohol and drug addiction, primarily serving the LGBTQ community.

http://www.steppingstonesd.org/

Inpatient Residential Program | 3767 Central Ave, San Diego, 92105 | Phone: 619-278-0777

Offers trauma informed mental health, and recovery services for alcohol and drug addiction, primarily serving the LGBTQ community. http://www.steppingstonesd.org/ Inpatient Residential Program | 3767 Central Ave, San Diego, 92105 | Phone: 619-278-0777 Stepping Out (Stepping Stone Intensive Outpatient Program)

http://www.steppingstonesd.org/

Inpatient Residential Program | 3928 Illinois St, San Diego, 92104 | Phone: 619-763-1140

SEXUAL VIOLENCE / RELATIONSHIP VIOLENCE SUPPORT & SERVICES

Center for Community Solutions (San Diego)

https://www.ccssd.org/

4508 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4919 | Phone: 1-888-385-4657

Counseling, advocacy, prevention education, and community outreach for survivors of sexual and relationship violence.

https://www.ccssd.org/ 4508 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4919 | Phone: 1-888-385-4657 Counseling, advocacy, prevention education, and community outreach for survivors of sexual and relationship violence. RAINN (National Sexual Assault Hotline)

https://www.rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-telephone-hotline

Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

LGBTQ-inclusive affiliated centers; provides crisis intervention and support.

SUICIDE PREVENTION / CRISIS HOTLINES

Please Note: Except for Trans Lifeline, these hotlines may engage in active rescue (contacting authorities if emergency is detected).

Youth callers should inquire about mandated reporting rules before disclosing abuse or violence.

The Trevor Project (LGBTQ Youth)

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/

Phone: 1-866-488-7386 | Text: START to 678-678

Crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth.

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/ Phone: 1-866-488-7386 | Text: START to 678-678 Crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth. Trans Lifeline

https://translifeline.org/

Phone: 877-565-8860

Peer-led hotline staffed by trans volunteers; connects trans individuals to community and resources.

https://translifeline.org/ Phone: 877-565-8860 Peer-led hotline staffed by trans volunteers; connects trans individuals to community and resources. BlackLine

https://www.callblackline.com/

Phone/Text: 1-800-604-5841

Peer support for BIPOC LGBTQ individuals, affirming experiences of systemic oppression.

https://www.callblackline.com/ Phone/Text: 1-800-604-5841 Peer support for BIPOC LGBTQ individuals, affirming experiences of systemic oppression. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Call: 1-800-273-8255 | Online chat: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org Call: 1-800-273-8255 | Online chat: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ It’s Up to Us San Diego

https://up2sd.org/

Crisis line: 888-724-7240

Resource hub for suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and local support.

LOCAL LGBTQ POLICE LIAISONS

Reporting incidents helps document patterns of harassment, hold perpetrators accountable, and strengthen community safety.