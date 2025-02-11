By: LGBTQ San Diego County Staff

In response to the increasing harassment and political attacks on LGBTQ+ youth, Eddie Reynoso, publisher of LGBTQ San Diego County News has announced a new policy to protect the privacy and safety of minors featured in our reporting. Effective immediately, we are proactively removing the names of trans and queer youth who may be vulnerable to doxxing, bullying, or other forms of harm. Additionally, we will accept requests to remove names from past articles on a case-by-case basis.

This decision comes at a time when the LGBTQ+ community—particularly trans people—is facing an unprecedented wave of legislative and social attacks. The current presidential administration has emboldened anti-LGBTQ+ extremists, leading to a surge in hateful rhetoric, discriminatory laws, and real-world violence. From banning gender-affirming care to criminalizing trans existence in public spaces, the relentless assault on our rights demands that we take every step possible to protect our most vulnerable.

The adoption of this policy comes as LGBTQ San Diego County News prepares to relaunch an updated website following a period of transition and healing. In August of 2024, our publisher, Eddie Reynoso, stepped away on a medical leave of absence —putting all operations on hold—following a drive-by gel pellet gun shooting and experiencing the devastating effects of doxxing and PTSD. Though it is believed that the shooting was random, his personal journey nonetheless underscores the very real dangers that come with being an outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate in today’s climate. Crime Stoppers in partnership with the San Diego LGBTQ+ Historic Task Force and the Hate Crime Fund is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in his case.

In 2006, Reynoso was also the victim of a brutal attack that took place inside Tronix Nightclub, a popular LGBTQ nightclub and bar in Reno, Nevada. He sustained multiple stab wounds and cuts to the neck, head, and upper back in that incident.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 07: Eddie Reynoso of San Diego, California, stands in front of an American, rainbow, and transgender pride flag while waiting in line outside the U.S. Supreme Court building. Camping In place outside the court since Saturday night, Reynoso is first in line to hear Tuesday’s arguments in Bostock v. Clayton Co., GA, where the justices will consider whether employers may fire employees for being gay or transgender.

“Trans youth are not political pawns. They are human beings who deserve to live, thrive, and be safe,” said Eddie Reynoso, Publisher of LGBTQ San Diego County News. “In a time when their very existence is being debated, attacked, and legislated out of public life, we refuse to contribute to their endangerment. My role as publisher and the role of our journalists is to amplify their voices—not expose them to harm. Having experienced firsthand what it means to be a victim of violence and hate- not once, but twice, I know how critical it is that we do everything in our power to protect our community.”

We understand that modifying published articles may impact our standing on Google News and other search engines, potentially affecting our reach and visibility. However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting those most at risk. The safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth and in particular our transgender siblings far outweigh any algorithmic consequences, and we will continue to prioritize ethical journalism over digital rankings.

If you or someone you know wishes to request a name removal, please review our guidelines below.

Our commitment is unwavering: We will continue to report on the issues that matter, defend the dignity of our trans siblings, and fight for a future where all LGBTQ people can exist without fear.

Guidelines for Name Removal Requests

To ensure a fair and consistent process, we require the following from individuals requesting the removal of their name from past coverage:

Request Submission: Requests must be submitted in writing to editor @ LGBTQSD.news (remove spaces) with the subject line: “Name Removal Request.” Proof of Identity: The individual requesting removal must provide reasonable proof that they are the person mentioned in the article or a legal guardian if the person is a minor. Article Details: The request must include a link to the article in question and a description of where their name appears. Reason for Request: A brief explanation of why removal is necessary, including concerns about safety, privacy, or harassment. Review Process: Requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. While we strive to honor all valid concerns, we reserve the right to deny requests that do not meet our criteria or if removal would significantly impact journalistic integrity. Approval & Action: If approved, we will either replace the name with an editorial note ([Name removed for privacy and safety]) or adjust the article accordingly. Requesters will be notified once changes are made.

In this hostile political climate, LGBTQ+ individuals—especially youth—need every possible layer of protection. As we move forward with the relaunch of LGBTQ San Diego County News, we reaffirm our commitment to ethical, community-centered journalism that puts safety first. If you have questions, please reach out—we’re here to support and uplift our community.

As we prepare to relaunch LGBTQ San Diego County News, we need and appreciate your support to continue providing vital, community-centered journalism that uplifts and protects our LGBTQ+ family. Your gift will help us rebuild, expand our coverage, and ensure our platform remains a strong voice in the fight for equality. Every contribution makes a difference. Give and stand with us today by clicking the donate button below or by visiting https://lgbtq-san-diego-county-news.fundjournalism.org/lgbtq-sd-news/.