Recently, I received a phone call about another incident where LGBTQ+ parents and their children were made to feel unwelcomed — this time, at a Gay-owned restaurant. The married gay couple arrived at the restaurant with their 2-year-old son and asked for a “booster chair” and the host replied that the restaurant “wasn’t really kid-friendly.” Although the Gay parents were taken aback, they stayed and dined and fed their child as he remained in his stroller.

I’m sad to say, this is not the first time that LGBTQ+ parents with their children have been made not only to feel unwelcomed but many times have received negative looks by their own community. These incidents happen not only at LGBTQ+ businesses but events, too.

The fact is that LGBTQ+ families are growing every day across the nation and especially in California. LGBTQ+ parents and their children have become a wonderful and important part of the fabric that makes up our community. I have heard about these negative incidents much more from Lesbian mothers with their children to be honest.

I (and hopefully the rest of the LGBTQ+ community) should find this attitude and treatment totally unacceptable. Every study and survey finds that LGBTQ+ people make outstanding and loving parents and, in fact, child abuse is almost nonexistent in their households compared to heterosexual parents!

Some decades ago, Carolina Ramos (a Lesbian mother of a son) and then Family Matters made history as they established the very first “Children’s Garden” at a Pride Festival (the Imperial Court de San Diego was very proud to have been the major financial sponsor of the Children’s Garden). The first few Children’s Gardens at Pride festivals had dozens of children — and now hundreds of children come and almost all Pride festivals have such gardens. Obviously, there are some absolutely adult-only events in our community but there are many events where children and youth should be welcomed (the annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast of San Diego County has welcomed children and youth since the beginning). Personally, I know many LGBTQ+ parents and their children and they are some of the most loving families I have had the honor of knowing. Many LGBTQ+ parents adopt children and youth who have been rejected or abandoned. Our very own Councilman Chris Ward and his husband are perfect role models of loving parents.

I call upon all LGBTQ+ businesses to be more welcoming of parents and, yes restaurant owners, get some booster chairs. I sincerely hope I never again get such a call from any LGBTQ+ parents feeling so unwelcomed. Thank you for listening.

Christmas Wreath Auction Returns Dec. 3

Remember those fun fabulous annual charity Christmas Wreath Auctions that raised tens of thousands of dollars for most worthy charities? Well, the annual Christmas Wreath Auction will return on Thursday, Dec. 3, and be held at Rich’s! Your hosts will be Big Mike, Courtney Ray, Rich’s owner Ryan Bedrosian and little ol’ me, along with the Imperial Court de San Diego. This year’s Christmas Wreath Auction will include both internet and live bidding on Dec. 3. This year, it will benefit Being Alive, the Emergency Food Voucher Fund, Take What You Need Tuesdays Food Distribution Program and the Harvey Milk Foundation (celebrating its 10th anniversary). For further information, contact Big Mike at 619-807-7324 or email: bmsd1957@gmail.com. Please put “Christmas Wreath” in subject line.