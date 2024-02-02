Editor’s Note: We accept and encourage letters to the editor, and we curate our “letters” from emails, snail mail, Facebook, and comments on our website. However, we reserve the right to publish – or not to publish – any particular submission or comment, and if we do choose to publish, it does not mean that we align or agree with the writer’s intentions, assertions or allegations.

Auntie Helen’s feedback

[Ref: “A ‘bright light’ goes dim,” Vol. 4, Issue 31, or online at bit.ly/3Opawjz]

Wow, what a legacy. Thanks for so many years of service.

–Kevin Flynn, via LGBTQ San Diego County News

Honestly, it doesn’t surprise me. Unfortunately, they went through too much turmoil.

–Jeff Redondo, via LGBTQ San Diego County News

D3 candidate reaches out

[Ref: “Whitburn faces challengers,” Vol. 4, Issue 31, or online at bit.ly/4bfp8vw]

Thank you, Morgan, and LGBTQSD News, for this opportunity. As a native San Diegan born in this district, I am both humbled and blessed to have the chance to represent such a rich and diverse community.

While I am not a member of the LGBTQ community, I recognize the longstanding kinship between the Black and LGBTQ communities in our shared struggle for acceptance and equality. I am committed to nurturing this alliance, bringing a conservative perspective to our united efforts.

–Ellis California Jones (candidate for District 3 City Council seat), via LGBTQ San Diego County News

Hail to new theater writer

[Ref: “How I lost my Broadway cherry,” Vol. 4, Issue 31, or online at bit.ly/48YFY07]

That’s so cool! Congratulations, Chris Barone! Love you!

–Rose Linder, via LGBTQ San Diego County News

More celebration of local exhibitionist

[Ref: “Amazon turned the lights off,” Vol. 4, Issue 29, or online at bit.ly/47qitf1].

I admire anyone who does what they enjoy doing! For you it’s “Clothes Off,” and you found a way to do it. I like anyone who finds an avenue into happiness, especially “between the lines” of an establishment.

Here’s to always finding one’s voice in any other closed venues that needn’t be closed at all. Feed your souls, desires and appetites adequately … they power everything.

–Manny Givot, via LGBTQ San Diego County News

Reader clarifies church name

[Ref: “Flamy Grant ‘sways her hips’ back into San Diego,” Vol. 4, Issue 31, or online at bit.ly/48Ufug6]

University Christian Church is a Disciples of Christ Church, not United Church of Christ (UCC). The initials of University Christian Church (UCC), can sometimes cause confusion.

–Rev Bruce Baker-Rooks, via LGBTQ San Diego County News

Well deserved thanks

[Ref: “Benny’s Beat: Honoring our community is a serious responsibility,” Vol. 4, Issue 31] or online at bit.ly/496gjT6]

I’m sorry you guys had to deal with hateful people. You are doing wonderful things for our community! Your love and support are felt everywhere! Thank you.

–James Wallen, via LGBTQ San Diego County News

Bathhouse comparisons

[Ref: “The Shoulders I Stand Upon: History of San Diego’s Bathhouses,” Vol. 4, Issue 27, or online bit.ly/40gHnM5]

The entry price is way too high for lockers only or for a room. I’ve never experienced such high prices for a bathhouse anywhere else in the US, or world for that matter.

–Eric Moreno, via LGBTQ San Diego County News

Artist appreciation

[Ref: “Artist Profile: Colette Hebert,” Vol. 4, Issue 23] or online at bit.ly/47V0yxg]

Wonderful article of a marvelous artist, Colette Hebert, whom I met at least three decades ago when I purchased many of her works at Passions Gallery in Provincetown.

So wonderful to read about you Colette!

–Andrea M. Gordon, via LGBTQ San Diego County News

