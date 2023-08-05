Editor’s Note: We accept and encourage letters to the editor, and we curate our “letters” from emails, snail mail, Facebook, and comments on our website. However, we reserve the right to publish – or not to publish – any particular submission or comment, and if we do choose to publish, it does not mean that we align or agree with the writer’s intentions, assertions or allegations.

Dear Mrs. Lothspeich. Struggle for Equality? Drama? Distraction from all the real issues at hand? Look in the mirror, lady, if I am allowed to say that word.

Equality is not having an entire month devoted to your cause. Equality is not a Ford rainbow truck beating a “straight” truck in a dirt road race commercial. Equality is not one of the world’s largest burger chains making “Pride Whoppers.” Equality is not paraded all over the world in your honor. Equality is not your flags flying shoulder-to-shoulder and sometimes higher than national flags.

That’s exaltation. Equality would be a step backward.

As for drama, I wasn’t the one saying I would commit suicide if City Hall didn’t fly an LGBTQ flag. That’s not only dramatic; that’s emotional blackmail. Not one disrespectful word was uttered by me during the La Mesa council meeting, but I did experience for the first time in my life being called a “Cisgender, white supremacist, Nazi bigot.”

And what villainy prompted such dramatic slurs? My daring to suggest only official flags fly on official flagpoles. No wonder you’re calling for me to resign. The impertinence! The insolence! Cancel! Cancel! Cancel!

The original vote to hoist the LGBTQ Flag on La Mesa’s flagpole in 2020 (when City Hall was closed and no one was paying attention) was the distraction from real issues: unlawful COVID lockdowns, businesses going under, rising homelessness, demoralized police, the May riots that left our beloved city in burning ashes.

My entire reason for being on the La Mesa City Council is real issues: Police, permits, potholes, litter, stopping ugly apartment buildings from destroying the charm of La Mesa, and implementing real solutions to the growing homeless problem.

Half the time I show up for city council meetings, I ask myself, “Am I at a United Nations or World Economic Forum meeting?” The agendas are that global and not applicable to La Mesa.

Lastly, I don’t do “dog whistles.” No one has ever accused me of being nuanced. I bluntly condemn Identity Politics. A society built on Identity Politics and not merit will fail.

Current San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria just announced his reelection campaign. His sales pitch:

When you elected me as mayor of San Diego, you made history by electing the first person of color and LGBTQ+ person to be elected San Diego mayor. I am grateful every day for that honor. Winning re-election is an opportunity to confirm that San Diego will not turn back on the progress we have made together. That building a city that works for all of us will continue.

Progress? A city that works for all of us?

San Diego is filthy. The homeless population has tripled under Gloria. The squalor and misery shock the senses; repel residents, businesses, and tourism; and depress the soul. But, hey! He’s the first person of color and LGBTQ+ mayor. Really? Is that what matters?

I knew my amendment was going to cause a stir and not garner support from my colleagues on the dais, but I had to do it. Flying any flag on tax-funded public property that is not 100% representative of all La Mesa citizens is wrong. So is staying silent.

–Laura Lothian, La Mesa City Council, via email

Drag Queen support

As we all know, drag queens are awesome entertainers and people. I feel like we’re in the ‘70s again in this country when it comes to LGBT rights and it is beyond upsetting.

–JC Booker, via Facebook

New publisher response

When I saw this headline just now, I had to take a double look, which only made the smile that much more genuine. Eddie has been an influencer in not only Hillcrest, but the LGBTQ+ community here in San Diego. There is a sense of journalistic excellence that will carry forward with the enthusiasm that under his new leadership will carry the LGBTQ San Diego County News into the future.

–Sister Ida Know, via lgbtqsd.news

Congratulations Eddie. I wish you and the paper the best.

–DL Shearer, via lgbtqsd.news

Congratulations! I’m glad to see the return of a local news source. I wish you great success!

–Steve Sallis, via lgbtqsd.news

Back in the saddle

It is wonderful news to read that Morgan has returned to publishing as Editor-in-Chief. There are few reasons I have been inspired to write comments. Finding two reasons today has made this Pride Season much more special. My own experiences with Morgan in the past have always been with her urging and inspiring me to find my own voice in print. Congratulations and Thank YOU for being an inspiration.



–Sister Ida Know, via lgbtqsd.new

Big Love for Big Mike

Great article, Big Mike! Thank you for sharing it. I look forward to your future stories about yours and the lives of all who shoulders we stand upon. Now 76 years young, I am grateful for the shoulders we all stood upon. Those advocates and activists before us were the shoulders we still stand upon. Past LGBTQ+ generations enabled us to survive and strengthened our shoulders so incoming generations will have the support and gather the strength to prepare their own shoulders that those after us will have them to carry on the work that creates even greater understanding, compassion and acceptance as children of this world. Your writings will share the victories, losses, sorrows and joys as our community continues to reinforce the foundations of equality for all.

—William E. Kelly, via lgbtqsd.news

We owe Tino a big thank you. The fabric of our community here in San Diego would not be as colorful without you. Thank you for giving San Diego that one year that lasted thirty-three.

–Fernan Balsalubre, via lgbtqsd.news

That’s a beautiful story although certainly sad. Thank you for sharing it with us. I’m very glad that you are in San Diego

–Brian Casey, via lgbtqsd.news

Honoring Coyote Moon

Well written, Morgan! Her story writes itself … so much passion for all things she cared about.

–Lorraine Neville, Facebook

Excellent story about Moon. I’ve known her for years but never knew much about her bio. Thank you for sharing

–Bradley Bang, via lgbtqsd.news

Absolutely stunning way to share and honor Moon’s story. She was a force, we shall never forget. Ride in Paradise Coyote Moon.

–Sarah Holstrom, via lgbtqsd.news

This is a beautiful tribute to a remarkable woman. May her courage and tenacity spark all of us to activism.

–Bernadette Barry, via Facebook

Rob Benzon tribute

Thank you for sharing this story of love and compassion among these great friends. Rob’s and Dan’s memories live on through gifts that have helped launch others to be their best selves.

–PFLAG San Diego County representative, via Facebook