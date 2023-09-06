Editor’s Note: We accept and encourage letters to the editor, and we curate our “letters” from emails, snail mail, Facebook, and comments on our website. However, we reserve the right to publish – or not to publish – any particular submission or comment, and if we do choose to publish, it does not mean that we align or agree with the writer’s intentions, assertions or allegations.

Tall Shoulders

[Ref: Vol. 4, Issue 21, “The Shoulders I Stand Upon: Hal Frost and the early years of the Brass Rail,” or online at bit.ly/3QVIwpJ.]

Mother Hal, Thank you for believing in me and our community. I am proud to say I was one of the few that was blessed to have been there during this time. I personally think Hal deserves a bigger and greater honor from our community. He was an outstanding man and he was my friend. Love you Mother Hal, Thank you for your love.

–Fernando Lara Jr, via lgbtqsd.news

Hal was an incredible human and gave so much to our community. Happy to have got to know him. Big Mike, I see so much of Hal in you, your kind heart and willingness to help, listen and love. Beautiful story, thanks for sharing.

–Chris Walsh, via lgbtqsd.news

Thank you for sharing that history Mike and keeping Hal in our memory.

–Rick Kerman, via lgbtqsd.news

Great story and brings back memories of my youth in San Diego. Those were the best of times. Now I have become a senior and look back with fondness. I hope the history of our community continues to be preserved to give today’s youth in our community a sense of continuity.

–Jim, via lgbtqsd.news

Wonderful story, Big Mike! I was lucky enough to get meet and know Hal as a young 20-something gay when I first started going out and he was in his final days at The Brass Rail. Great guy. Also, love that your San Diego anniversary date is Aug. 18! That’s also my mom’s birthday (this year she’ll be 70) so there are multiple things to celebrate on that date :).

–Benny Cartwright, via lgbtqsd.news

Loving the artist’s process

[Ref: Vol. 4, Issue 21, “Artist Profile: Cuauhtémoc Kish,” or online at bit.ly/3L2J2yf.]

Awesome story to capture the beauty, creativity and diversity of this fabulous person as an artist. I have the honor of knowing him personally and seeing his work. It is fascinating to listen to him describe his art and what inspired him to create a particular piece. Thank you for featuring this artist as we got to follow him through his many journeys in life.

–Susan Brinsko, via lgbtqsd.news

Human Relations fail

[Ref: Vol. 4, Issue 21, “About Commissioners’ Homophobic/Antisemitic Remarks,” or online at bit.ly/44zD2E6.]

Thank you for standing by the Jewish community. While we are only 2% of the USA population, we are 50% of religious hate crimes nationally. Jewish organizations should definitely be given some seats on the Commission.– Robin Tyler,via lgbtqsd.news

