President-elect Joe Biden

“Passing the Equality Act will be a top priority”

“There should be zero discrimination against transgender people”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Promises to appoint a White House chief advocate for LGBTQ+ affairs

“to ensure that LGBTQ+ Americans are represented in hiring and policy priorities across the government.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

“I stand before you as the first person of color and LGBTQ person to ascend to our city’s highest office. This is a testament to what we all know: San Diego is a unique place, with incredible people,

where anything is possible.”

Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins

The first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate’s top job!

California State Assemblyman Chris Ward, 78th District

“Hillcrest will remain Hillcrest, and our Pride Flag will remain in its location. Hillcrest has been home to generations of activists and leaders that have paved a way for a fairer and more equitable San Diego.”

San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, 3rd District

“I’ll make it a top priority for the city to adopt and implement a comprehensive, proactive plan that will efficiently and effectively marshal the city’s resources to end large-scale homelessness.”

San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher, 4th District

(He/Him/His) Makes personal pronouns a part of the standard operating procedures for his County Board of Supervisors’ office to show support, respect and create an inclusive environment for all, especially the LGBTQIA+ community.