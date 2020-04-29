As of last week, more than 46% of all households across California have responded to the 2020 census! That’s 6.9 million households — making California the state with the most households that have already responded to the census.

But, we still have millions more California households to go to achieve a fair and accurate count.

If you still haven’t responded to the 2020 census, it’s not too late. Households that have not yet responded to their census invitation should have started to receive a paper questionnaire in the mail as of April 8.

That means, while Californians are at home social distancing, they can now respond to the census by mail, online or by phone.

To complete the census online, go to my2020census.gov .

To respond by phone, call 844-330-2020. Or go to https://2020census.gov/en/contact-us for non-English.

Completing the census only takes about 10 minutes and will help your community for the next 10 years! Census participation determines each community’s share of federal funding for health care, schools, roads, and more for the next decade.

When you complete the census, make sure that everyone who lives in your household is counted. That includes all children and any extended family or friends who are living with you (regardless of immigration, citizenship, or voter registration status — everyone needs to be counted).

Remember, participation is simple, quick and confidential. To learn more about your rights, you can read California’s Census Bill of Rights.

Once you complete the census, help us spread the word. Forward this email to your family members, friends, neighbors, and co-workers and remind them that it’s critical that everyone participate in the 2020 census.

Let’s get counted, let’s get funded, and let’s continue to stand up for democracy!