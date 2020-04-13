Years ago, Stefan Chicote of Baja Betty’s came up with the great idea of getting a big Rainbow Flag to proudly fly in Hillcrest permanently and Jonathan Hale and Carl DeMaio led the effort to raise the thousands of dollars needed to get it done. At times, the Transgender, Bear, Leather, etc. and other LGBTQ flags are added for special occasions. I love seeing our Rainbow Flag every time I pass by it or when stopping at my favorite 7-11 store near it. And in the near future, a “Pride Plaza” will be built in honor of the history of Hillcrest and those who helped make it into what it is today: the LGBTQ+ community, the Italian community, military, small businesses, education, our allies, friends and neighbors…as we are proud of all Hillcrest. City Councilman Chris Ward is leading this effort along with his hardworking staff (Brittany and Tyler). The Hillcrest Street Business Association (HBA) has been involved in both projects and is in charge of the Rainbow Flag. The HBA can be reached at 619-299-3330 or Info@HillcrestBIA.org.

San Diego is home to the largest military complex in the Western Hemisphere and that means countless active military and veterans…indeed, we are a proud military city. When the Rainbow Flag was first established, I wrote a column in the then-Gay and Lesbian Weekly calling for both the Rainbow Flag and the American Flag to always fly together in recognition of our military community, as well as all the citizens of Hillcrest. While my idea received a lot of support, it was not approved by the Rainbow Flag Committee at that time.

Now is the time! Now, more than ever, the American Flag should fly with our Rainbow Flag — in salute not only to our military but to our doctors, nurses, hospital staff, police officers, firefighters, first responders, grocery and pharmacy workers, janitors, etc. Cities around the world are showing their appreciation and so should our community. Please let the HBA know you support the flying of the American and Rainbow flags together and I also call upon California Senator Toni Atkins, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, City Council President Georgette Gomez, Council members Chris Ward and Dr. Jen Campbell, as well as candidates Stephen Whitburn and Toni Duran for support. I’ll call upon all LGBTQ organizations to join me in this effort. Thank you for listening.

LGBTQ people are spiritual

Every study/survey has pointed out that the majority of the LGBTQ+ community is not only patriotic but spiritual, even though many do not go to church, temple, etc., regularly.

This week is Holy Week for Christians…and I believe if Jesus came down to earth, he would weep if he heard and saw what some Christians are saying and doing in His name.

The Jewish Passover is April 8 through April 16.

And for the Muslim community, Ramadan begins April 23 and ends on May 23.

May you all have a blessed Easter, Passover and Ramadan.